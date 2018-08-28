Search

Advanced search

Video

Daniel Farke hails Norwich City’s second half masterclass at Sheffield Wednesday

PUBLISHED: 00:07 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:45 04 November 2018

Teemu Pukki notched a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki notched a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke saluted his super Canaries after emphatically lifting a Hillsborough hoodoo in a 4-0 Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday.

City could even afford another tame penalty from Mario Vrancic that was saved by Owls’ keeper Cameron Dawson before a second half salvo.

Teemu Pukki’s brace, plus goals from Emi Buendia and Dennis Srbeny moved Farke’s side top at the final whistle and earned a first win at Hillsborough since December 2001.

“We are pretty happy with the result and performance because we know away to Sheffield Wednesday is a tough place to go,” said Farke. “I am pretty sure they were highly motivated after three losses in a row to respond in front of their home fans.

“They tried to play with lots of intensity but our performance was too good. In the first half we missed the biggest chance in the game from the penalty spot but in the second half we were able to speed up our play with and without the ball.

“For that in the end a well-deserved win.

“It was our third missed penalty and you know my thoughts. Small things are always determining but when you miss a penalty it is not a small thing, it is a big thing.

“When you start really well and miss a penalty it is always difficult for the head and it can kill you in the head. But we held our nerve and went on with a strong mentality after a few minutes when we needed to recover. It is nice we don’t have to speak about this topic too much in this moment because I was annoyed.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Premature care for babies could be improved after NNUH trial

A study has been completed involving the NNUH. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

Michael Bailey
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Bailey
It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

Opinion Robin Sainty: Klose and Zimmermann the perfect pair ahead of cheerleader Tim

Robin Sainty
Force field - keeper Tim Krul and centre-back Timm Klose are in imperious form for City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: Superb Mario so deserves his 50th Canaries game to be a start

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic was the star of the show for City at Bournemouth in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Savour it. Now back to work, is Daniel Farke’s warning

Teemu Pukki grabbed a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘I’m a totally different player’ – From Celtic stutters, Pukki labels Canaries form his best yet

Teemu Pukki gets a big hug off Moritz Leitner as the Finn helps lift Norwich City to new Championship heights this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries ace nominated for PFA award after fine October

Timm Klose has been nominated for the PFA player of the month award for October. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists