Daniel Farke out to make sweet music against Marcelo Bielsa

Daniel Farke is out to inflict a first defeat on new Leeds' boss Marcelo Bielsa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is unfazed at facing Marcelo Bielsa, the man Pep Guardiola hailed the best coach in the world.

Bielsa’s brings his Leeds United to Carrow Road on Saturday top of the Championship after an unbeaten start, following his surprise summer switch to Elland Road.

Manchester City chief Guardiola and Tottenham rival Mauricio Pochettino have both spoken of their admiration for the experienced Argentine, but Farke is relishing the battle of wits.

“I don’t take my role and judge it as too important. Football is not chess between the coaches,” he said. “It is not me versus Arsene Wenger or me versus Antonio Conte. I am modest, I know these big coaches have a great career and I don’t want to compare myself with those.

“Of course, I have my philosophy, I want to win but I want Norwich City to win. It is not about me winning a chess match.

“I want my players to be successful and I will try to help them do that.

“I don’t see this as a personal challenge between me and a legend like Marcelo Bielsa. There was a famous conductor and when he was asked how does he create this unbelievable music he said, ‘I don’t disturb my musicians from playing,’

“I don’t put my role as more important.

“Marcelo for many, many coaches is a role model because he is special in his way and unique in his thoughts on football and how he leads a team. He is a great coach and I am full of respect.”

Farke is impressed by Bielsa’s early impact.

“Brilliant work so far. The team look well organised in their pressing and also the possession-based part of their game,” he said. “I wasn’t surprised he chose Leeds. It is still a big, big name in Europe and for a coach it is a challenge to work in the motherland of football and be successful there as well.

“It is also a challenge for him to bring success to such a big club and bring them back to where they want to be.

“When you analyse his game he will never compromise, whatever fans or players think.

“He can be stubborn and strict in his view. That is not normal.

“In this business coaches normally want to fulfil the expectations and be praised by everyone.

“He doesn’t worry about that. He sticks to his philosophy, 100pc. When you see his teams you can always see what he wants.”