Search

Advanced search

Video

Daniel Farke loving Ipswich Town selection headache after emphatic 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

PUBLISHED: 22:58 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:49 28 August 2018

Dennis Srbeny is mobbed after his second goal at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dennis Srbeny is mobbed after his second goal at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is relishing a selection headache for a derby trip to Ipswich Town after his much-changed Norwich City swept Cardiff City aside 3-1 in Tuesday’s League Cup tie.

Farke made 10 changes from the side that lost to Leeds in the Championship and was rewarded with a vibrant display from a youthful Canaries’ outfit.

Dennis Srbeny notched a brace and Max Aarons grabbed his first senior goal to seal an impressive second round win ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian tussle at Portman Road.

“A win is great for the mood and the confidence, especially in a great performance against a Premier League side away,” said Farke.

“I really feel we have had good performances this season. It is a bit ridiculous we won our poorest game, and that was against Preston. We have left several points behind. We should be here with four or five more points. However, if we keep performing on this level we will be fine and we aim to do that at Ipswich.

“It is always good when there are many good performances.

“I want competition, I trust all my lads and we have a nice depth in the squad now. In general, this season we have normally had good performances this season. You can take away the individual mistakes, which cost us some points.

“Whatever the base formation or the personnel in the starting line up, the performance level is there.”

Farke was delighted with a headline grabbing display from Srbeny and Aarons.

“For a striker it is always important he scores and it is very good for his self-confidence,” he said. “To be honest, with Dennis I am pleased with his workload from day one I was working with him.

“He had a brilliant pre-season, I think he scored the most goals for us, and in the first league games he wasn’t involved so much. We have a lot of competition in this position. Jordan Rhodes was there scoring, Teemu Pukki was there scoring, even Onel Hernandez and now Dennis.

“Hopefully they go further on. It is a situation I want as a coach.

“For Max, he was there with a solid performance. I made it clear. I don’t like to speak about young lads who need to develop because I want them to keep their feet on the ground.

“I have said it before quality is defined by what you do over the long term, not just there with two good games, four good weeks. I want my young players to be modest. That he is pretty much involved in my plans tells you everything.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Video: Unconscious woman arrested after rescue from Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich

Emergency services respond to an incident near Castle Mall PHOTO: Peter Walsh

Video: Daniel Farke loving Ipswich Town selection headache after emphatic 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny is mobbed after his second goal at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Cardiff City 1 Norwich City 3: Impressive Canaries power to League Cup triumph

Dennis Srbeny hammered Norwich City in front at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norfolk railway gets boost in TV requests after BBC Bodyguard success

Bodyguard - David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s Carabao Cup video verdict as Norwich City knock out Cardiff

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Wales as Norwich City dump Premier League Cardiff City out of the Carabao Cup.

Opinion: Jack Reeve: Defeat to Leeds was a tipping point and it’s time to look at Farke’s position

Jack Reeve
Daniel Farke's Norwich City were well beaten by Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Chris Goreham: East Anglia derby could set agenda for the rest of the season

Chris Goreham
Grant Hanley can't hide his frustration against Leeds. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Leeds, Farke, Krul, deadline day and derby time

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of the PinkUn Podcast sees the crew review Norwich City's Leeds defeat and take a gulp before looking ahead to trips to Cardiff and derby day at Ipswich Town.

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Deadlines, dawdling, Tim spills and stat pills – Six things learned from Norwich City’s Leeds loss

michael bailey
Jordan Rhodes battles with Gaetano Berardi as Norwich City come out an emphatic second best to Leeds United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video: Daniel Farke loving Ipswich Town selection headache after emphatic 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny is mobbed after his second goal at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Cardiff City 1 Norwich City 3: Impressive Canaries power to League Cup triumph

Dennis Srbeny hammered Norwich City in front at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated: STARTING XI: Big chance for Ben Godfrey to impress

Felix Passlack is in the Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Award puts Paul on top of the world

Norwich City transfer rumours: Holstein Kiel keen to rebuff Canaries interest in Kingsley Schindler

Sporting director Stuart Webber is keen to bring Holstein Kiel winger Kingsley Schindler to Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists