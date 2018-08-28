Video

Daniel Farke loving Ipswich Town selection headache after emphatic 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny is mobbed after his second goal at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is relishing a selection headache for a derby trip to Ipswich Town after his much-changed Norwich City swept Cardiff City aside 3-1 in Tuesday’s League Cup tie.

Farke made 10 changes from the side that lost to Leeds in the Championship and was rewarded with a vibrant display from a youthful Canaries’ outfit.

Dennis Srbeny notched a brace and Max Aarons grabbed his first senior goal to seal an impressive second round win ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian tussle at Portman Road.

“A win is great for the mood and the confidence, especially in a great performance against a Premier League side away,” said Farke.

“I really feel we have had good performances this season. It is a bit ridiculous we won our poorest game, and that was against Preston. We have left several points behind. We should be here with four or five more points. However, if we keep performing on this level we will be fine and we aim to do that at Ipswich.

“It is always good when there are many good performances.

“I want competition, I trust all my lads and we have a nice depth in the squad now. In general, this season we have normally had good performances this season. You can take away the individual mistakes, which cost us some points.

“Whatever the base formation or the personnel in the starting line up, the performance level is there.”

Farke was delighted with a headline grabbing display from Srbeny and Aarons.

“For a striker it is always important he scores and it is very good for his self-confidence,” he said. “To be honest, with Dennis I am pleased with his workload from day one I was working with him.

“He had a brilliant pre-season, I think he scored the most goals for us, and in the first league games he wasn’t involved so much. We have a lot of competition in this position. Jordan Rhodes was there scoring, Teemu Pukki was there scoring, even Onel Hernandez and now Dennis.

“Hopefully they go further on. It is a situation I want as a coach.

“For Max, he was there with a solid performance. I made it clear. I don’t like to speak about young lads who need to develop because I want them to keep their feet on the ground.

“I have said it before quality is defined by what you do over the long term, not just there with two good games, four good weeks. I want my young players to be modest. That he is pretty much involved in my plans tells you everything.”