Cardiff City v Norwich City: Press Conference LIVE

27 August, 2018 - 12:59
Daniel Farke faces a league and cup double header this week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke faces a league and cup double header this week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke holds his pre-match League Cup media briefing on Monday at Colney, from 1pm onwards, ahead of the trip to Cardiff City.

Farke will be pressed for the latest fitness bulletin on the players who featured in the 3-0 Championship defeat to Leeds United at the weekend.

With Ipswich Town on the horizon this coming Sunday, Farke’s selection approach for the Bluebirds’ midweek tie will be interesting.

Alex Tettey was rested against Leeds and the likes of Ben Godfrey, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell are likely to be in Farke’s thoughts for Cardiff.

Kenny McLean is definitely ruled out until after the international break with ankle ligament damage.

Mario Vrancic and Matt Jarvis are longer term absentees. Russell Martin and Nelson Oliveira remain out of favour, ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Live: Cardiff City v Norwich City: Press Conference LIVE

