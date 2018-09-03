Search

Emi Buendia tipped to spark Norwich City

03 September, 2018 - 18:31
Emi Buendia shone on his full debut for Norwich City in the League Cup win at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia shone on his full debut for Norwich City in the League Cup win at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Emi Buendia can light up Norwich City’s Championship season, promises Daniel Farke.

The Argentine U20 international struggled to match his impressive League Cup showing on his first league start for the club in the Championship 1-1 derby draw at Ipswich.

Daniel Farke insisted prior to the Portman Road trip City fans will only see the best of Buendia after the international break, following a disrupted pre-season before a return to Spain recently for the birth of his child.

Buendia certainly caught the eye against the Bluebirds, with a key role in two goals against the Premier League outfit, to add some genuine attacking thrust from midfield.

“In Spain he played a lot on the wing but he also has a lot of ability to play even as a striker; perhaps not the big, tall striker who is getting many headers but with smart movements,” said Farke.

“It is just important to find Emi a position where he can influence the game with many touches, play the final pass and to produce assists. It is also one of his strengths that he is flexible and can play on the left or the right and number 10.

“That is good in terms of the opponent never knows what to expect and I think he will be pretty, pretty important for our future.

“He is not quite there after missing most of pre-season. He has only been back in training three weeks. He showed against Cardiff he is ready to now play 90 minutes and he produced a good performance. He showed why we were so keen to sign him and I am happy to have him.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Buendia was part of a bold selection policy at Portman Road, that eventually saw a City backline comprising 20-year-olds Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis, plus teenager Max Aarons.

“The last time Ipswich beat us he was eight or something like this,” said Farke. “Outstanding. We forget Jamal is only 20 still and normally at this age maybe they are still behind the goal collecting the balls or putting out the cones for the warm up. He was one of our most experienced defenders. We had to put Ben on, another 20 year old, and Max, only 18.

“Then you face a pretty experienced guy who has played on the top level in (Jon) Walters. Then you are 1-0 down and the stadium is burning because Ipswich was close to win their first derby for a number of seasons and first win of this season.

“You could feel it but those young lads helped us to turn the game and then defend the situation when we basically had 10 players towards the end because we had made all the changes.

“I can’t think of any club on this level who has integrated so many lads in the first team. That shows our way and if we can go on in this style our future looks bright.”

Topic Tags:

