Search

Advanced search

Video

Savour it. Now back to work, is Daniel Farke’s warning

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 November 2018

paddy davitt paddy.davitt@archant.co.uk

Teemu Pukki grabbed a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki grabbed a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is urging Norwich City fans to savour being one of the Championship promotion contenders.

City were top on 30 points from 16 league games until Leeds moved back above them on goal difference on Sunday after beating Wigan 2-1.

Norwich host struggling Millwall at Carrow Road this weekend and Farke is looking for the same polished performance and result.

“We know where we are coming from. We don’t lose the ground under our feet,” said Farke. “It is totally allowed for our fans and everyone involved in Norwich City to fly a bit because we have had three difficult years with the financial pressure and finishing twice in mid-table. To sell our best players and earn some money but meanwhile we have such a young group of players who are producing one high class performance after another.

“It is nice, especially for our owners and fans.

“It is important you enjoy this feeling, otherwise you ask yourself why are we doing all this work and producing good performances. It is also important myself and the players keep the feet on the ground. We have to work every game to get wins.

“To be there with 30 points from 16 games is outstanding. But we can’t relax.

“The first half was a reminder we have to be on our best level to produce good performances.”

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

Michael Bailey
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Bailey
It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

Opinion Robin Sainty: Klose and Zimmermann the perfect pair ahead of cheerleader Tim

Robin Sainty
Force field - keeper Tim Krul and centre-back Timm Klose are in imperious form for City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: Superb Mario so deserves his 50th Canaries game to be a start

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic was the star of the show for City at Bournemouth in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Savour it. Now back to work, is Daniel Farke’s warning

Teemu Pukki grabbed a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘I’m a totally different player’ – From Celtic stutters, Pukki labels Canaries form his best yet

Teemu Pukki gets a big hug off Moritz Leitner as the Finn helps lift Norwich City to new Championship heights this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries ace nominated for PFA award after fine October

Timm Klose has been nominated for the PFA player of the month award for October. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists