REPORT: Norwich City 0-3 Leeds – Canaries brushed aside by early leaders

PUBLISHED: 16:55 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:47 25 August 2018

Pontus Jansson and Onel Hernandez do battle as Leeds United beat Norwich City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City were put to the sword by Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, as the Canaries’ visitors returned to the Championship summit with a convincing 3-0 win at Carrow Road.

After an enthralling and even opening period, it was the visiting Championship fliers who took the lead on 21 minutes.

A quick counter saw Ezgjan Alioski the wrong side of Ivo Pinto and while his header was parried by Tim Krul, Mateusz Klich was on hand to drive home the follow-up.

United then took total control five minutes later as another break worked its way to Alioski on the City right, and this time the Macedonian forward drove into the box and fired on goal – somehow finding a gaping space between Krul and his near post.

The second half never matched the same early tempo as the first and Norwich had spells of possession and pressure, as they tried to prise a way back into the contest.

However all hope was lost on 67 minutes when Tom Trybull lost track of Pablo Hernandez, and the Spanish winger bent a lovely curling effort inside Krul’s far post to tie up all three points and return to the top of the Championship.

City (4-3-3): Krul; Pinto, Hanley (c), Klose, Lewis; Thompson (Stiepermann 81), Trybull, Leitner (Buendía 75); Pukki, Rhodes (Srbeny 81), O Hernandez. Unused subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Zimmermann, Marshall.

Booked: Trybull

Goals:

Leeds (4-1-4-1): Peacock-Farrell; Ayling (c), Jansson, Berardi, Douglas; Phillips; P Hernandez (Harrison 79), Saiz (Baker 90), Klich, Alioski; Roofe (Bamford 77). Unused subs: Blackman (GK), Shackleton, Pearce, Shaughnessy, Baker.

Booked: Ayling, Berardi

Goals: Klich 21, Alioski 26, P Hernandez 67

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 25,944

