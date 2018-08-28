Search

Advanced search

England calling for Max Aarons

PUBLISHED: 11:49 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:57 31 August 2018

Max Aarons has earned an England call up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons has earned an England call up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Max Aarons has earned his first England Under-19 call up, for games against Holland and Belgium’s youngsters.

Aarons has made a huge impact in Norwich City’s senior set-up in the early weeks of the new season after being fast-tracked from the club’s academy.

The teenage full-back notched his first senior goal for the club in the midweek 3-1 League Cup win over Cardiff City.

Aarons is part of a 23-man squad named by Keith Downing, which includes 17 of the group who lifted the U17 World Cup in India in 2017.

Aarons is in illustrious company with the likes of Manchester City’s highly-rated Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The double-header will act as preparation for England’s first round of Euro qualifiers, in which they face Moldova (on November 14), Iceland (November 17) and Turkey (November 20).

“This is the first time I’ve worked with this group of players, and we’ve got a really strong squad ahead of two tough games,” Downing told thefa.com. “The challenge to this group is to keep winning – to win a Euros after lifting the U17 World Cup is fantastic motivation for them.

“There is such talent across our pathway and the competition is really strong. Our players have to be playing and there is a great opportunity for them this year, in that we have a Euros next summer.

“Our aim this year is to keep developing the players to move up the pathway and take their chance whenever it comes. We know how valuable that these experiences are at youth level for when players break into the U21s and senior teams and it will hold them in good stead.”

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

Running column: Am I really injured? Or is it all in my mind?

Is it a case of mind over matter for running columnist Mark Armstrong. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: What has the new broom pushed under Town’s carpet?

Michael Bailey
Ivo Pinto and Cole Skuse in action at Portman Road last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

Iwan Roberts
The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Opinion: Melissa Rudd: There are still doubts over whether Farke’s tactics can be successful in the Championship

Melissa Rudd
Daniel Farke's patient approach has frustrated some Norwich City fans. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Stand up, Farke flaws and a derby rout – The PinkUn Show with Along Come Norwich

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns with a spring in its step, a lovely win in Cardiff and all sorts of Norwich City chat, with Along Come Norwich duo Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley joining Michael Bailey down the pub live.

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s Carabao Cup video verdict as Norwich City knock out Cardiff

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Wales as Norwich City dump Premier League Cardiff City out of the Carabao Cup.

Most Read Sport

Video: What does transfer deadline day hold for Norwich City?

Russell Martin is not featuring at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norwich City will play Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the League Cup

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke gives City's travelling fans the thumbs up at Cardiff in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Live: Deadline Day Live: Final chance for Norwich City to fine tune their squad

Will sporting director Stuart Webber,left, and head coach Daniel Farke be busy on deadline day? Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Ipswich Town v Norwich City will be televised by Sky on the red button service

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists