Search

Advanced search

Video

‘My performance is killing me inside’ – Tettey finds little consolation in stunning Canaries strike

23 August, 2018 - 09:40
Alex Tettey holds his hands up after his stunning strike against Preston helped earn Norwich City their first Championship win of the season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alex Tettey holds his hands up after his stunning strike against Preston helped earn Norwich City their first Championship win of the season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Alex Tettey’s stunning goal is sure to make the highlights this season – but the Norwich City midfielder knows the rest of his night’s work was a painful experience.

From an almost non-existent pre-season due to a surprise dose of chicken pox, the 32-year-old Norwegian has played 90 minutes in each of City’s four Championship fixtures so far.

And while that all seemed to catch up with one of the Canaries’ longest serving players against Alex Neil’s Preston on Tuesday night, it didn’t stop Tettey taking out all his frustration on the ball with a glorious first-time strike on 87 minutes that completed City’s 2-0 win.

“It was a **** game from me,” said Tettey. “It’s been tough, from not having pre-season and going directly into playing all the games. Normally I don’t do midweek games but I’m going through it, and some games are good while others are not the way I want to play – but I’ve got through it.

“Here I was so frustrated with myself I didn’t know what happened, having two chances to shoot and one being saved while the other went in.

“I helped our team win and I scored a goal – and they are the only things I take from the game really, apart from it being a really poor game from me.

“I really didn’t enjoy the goal. I just saw it going in and as I said, I was just frustrated with my game. You always want to play well but having this game is all I’m thinking about.

“I know it’s a nice goal for you guys to see, but for me it’s just having a **** game that I haven’t had for a while. That’s my mood now and hopefully it clears up in a couple of days’ time.

“My performance is killing me inside but that’s football. I’ve played for a while and having a performance like this, I can’t think when I had one like this at Carrow Road. I can’t believe it. But it’s gone now so I should try to get focused and back to myself, because… I don’t know.”

Alex Tettey pulls the trigger for Norwich City against Preston at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesAlex Tettey pulls the trigger for Norwich City against Preston at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It is perhaps the Norwich City way to finally deliver their first win and clean sheet of the Championship season – with comfortably their worst performance to date.

Starting his seventh season at City, Tettey added: “We were just going out there to try to force the result and try to get ourselves going with three points – because we played all right at Birmingham and got one point, played OK against West Brom and didn’t get any, and then we had a very tough game away at Sheffield United and were one minute away from getting a point.

“So we know we’ve got to mix it up and try to be on the front foot. Some of those actions were our there and thankfully Teemu (Pukki) managed to gives us the first goal we needed to go on and win the game.

“I’ve been here a while and I know the crowd can be exactly like how they were. As I’ve always said, they pay to see us, they want entertainment, goals and us to win games. So all credit to them sticking with us to the end.

“I have seen it all here now. Different teams, different seasons. As you guys know, the club is going in other directions with the new players and we are trying but it’s a tough division we are playing in and all the teams are different.

“You saw here, we were playing our former coach and you could see how his teams are set up to be robust physically and a good team. So credit to us for winning, and that’s all we wanted.”

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Relief for Norwich City – but what’s this pink paint job all about?

Iwan Roberts
Daniel Farke and Preston boss Alex Neil after the final whistle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Tettey may have had a shocker but those booing City’s stalwart should be ashamed

Stuart Hodge
Alex Tettey in action for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Player watch: Marshall wastes chance to shine on the wing for Canaries

David Freezer
Ben Marshall started on the right wing for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City chalk up first league win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's side completes a 2-0 win over Preston - but that is only half the story.

Opinion: ‘About time we were clinical and got the job done’ – Victory over Preston leaves City fans feeling relieved

David Freezer
The Canaries players congratulate Alex Tettey after his thumping strike sealed a 2-0 win over Preston at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Farke insists Klose was not saying goodbye to the Carrow Road faithful

Timm Klose looked to be emotional at the end of City's win over Preston, as doubts over his Canaries future persist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ‘I think they are all ready to step in’ – but Tettey knows who has final say on Norwich City load come Leeds

Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Norwich is a team that plays better than the points they have’ – Leeds boss Bielsa wary of Canaries

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, pictured during last weekend's 2-0 win over Rotherham at Elland Road Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Updated: Norwich City legend Grant Holt quits

Grant Holt has announced the end of his professional football career as a player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Hopefully we can replicate that atmosphere’ – Fit-again Lewis ready for another battle with Leeds

Jamal Lewis in action during City's 2-0 win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists