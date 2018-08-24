Video

‘I think they are all ready to step in’ – but Tettey knows who has final say on Norwich City load come Leeds

Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Alex Tettey is planning on a lot of recovery time before the week is done – but knows there is only one answer if the Norwich City call comes again at the weekend, when Championship leaders Leeds United visit Carrow Road.

The Norwegian 32-year-old has bordered on an ever-present in the Championship so far this season, which is all the more remarkable given Tettey had played just 45 minutes of pre-season in early July before making the big kick-off at Birmingham.

In signing his new two-year deal late last season to be a senior, experienced figure among City’s changing and youthful squad, both Tettey and head coach Daniel Farke reiterated the midfielder would not play every game.

Yet after a tired performance – and stunning goal – against Preston in midweek, Tettey knows the call could well come again on Saturday when early pace-setters Leeds come to Carrow Road.

“That’s the thing – if you’re asked to play, I can’t go to the manager and tell him I cannot play,” conceded Tettey. “I’m here to help, as I said when I signed my contract. Whenever I’m called upon I will try to help.

“But it’s been a lot. I haven’t had pre-season and I’m going through games where I am proper digging in, and normally when I play I’m super fit. So it’s like playing pre-season games but the games count more; they’re three-point games. That’s what I’m doing at the moment.

“Hopefully the manager has his ideas for Saturday, it’s just two days of recovery and then there’s a game.

“So I think there will be a conversation about all that. But if I’m called up to play then I will begin again. And if not, then I will cheer for the team.”

One thing Farke does have compared to last season is greater options in any Tettey absence – including fit again Louis Thompson and young star Ben Godfrey.

“Don’t forget we have about 10 players that can play in my position, with Mario (Vrancic) and Kenny (McLean) to come back too,” added Tettey.

“So the manager has a lot of choices but once again, when you haven’t got the points like tonight, do you take a chance?

“I think they are all ready to step in. You saw Madders (James Maddison) last season. He was given a chance and he took it, so I think those young boys are hungry enough to come in and step up if asked.

“This win will lift everybody’s face, the manager as well, because it is a results game and if you don’t get them then pressure builds. Just four games and there was pressure on us to win against Preston. So what it will do for us is give us confidence going into Saturday.”

It’s a game that now whets the appetite, with unbeaten Leeds United and their much heralded manager Marcelo Bielsa enjoying such an immediate influence over a genuine Championship giant.

Tettey added: “I’ve heard the play we high intensity and energy, so hopefully the boss will have energy and legs for the Saturday game!

“It will be fantastic. I’m sure our fans will be eager to see a good game, so see a team that has started well come here and us hopefully trying to get our second win.”

