Search

Advanced search

North Runcton become final winners of the Carter NACO Cup

PUBLISHED: 08:52 31 August 2018

North Runcton need the shelter of the pavilion as they celebrate their Carter NACO Cup final win Picture: NIGEL CRICKMORE

North Runcton need the shelter of the pavilion as they celebrate their Carter NACO Cup final win Picture: NIGEL CRICKMORE

Archant

North Runcton recorded an excellent victory over Old Buckenham – and the weather – to become the final winners of the Carter NACO Cup on Sunday.

With the rain sweeping in during the afternoon Runcton managed to squeeze in a five wicket victory at Acle after an excellent bowling performance had seen the opposition bowled out for just 83.

The Bucks won the toss and decided to bat on a day when the conditions were always likely to impact the match.

However, their batsmen had no answer to the North Runcton bowling attack who kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Only skipper Rob Thurley with 25 and Matthew Bint with 18 reached double figures as they were dismissed in 31.1 overs.

Kirwin Christoffels and Jack Major both returned figures of 3-27 while Josh Ring was the star man, taking 4-14 in his 10 overs, half of which were maidens.

The Runcton innings faltered with the early dismissal of Christoffels but then a stand between George Rawlings (32) and Michael Crisp (15) gave them a good base to chase down the small target. When they were dismissed there were a couple more quick wickets but the Bucks bowlers never really had enough runs to defend and it was left to Harry Lankfer (16 not out) to see Runcton home by five wickets in just 13.1 overs as the previously light rain started to fall and little heavier.

Adjudicator Richard Westgate, the Acle chairman, awarded man-of-the-match to Ring for his excellent bowling.

The Carter NACO Cup was presented by David Coe, the Carter competitions Secretary, to the victorious North Runcton captain Michael Crisp.

The very last Carter match - the Lady Mary Trophy Final - takes place at Manor Park on Sunday (12 noon start), with Diss from the Norfolk Alliance top flight taking on Sheringham from Division Four in a 40 overs a side game.

Meanwhile Melton Park hosted the NCB U19 T20 Finals Day on Sunday but the rain arrived a little earlier than expected, meaning the final between Swardeston Sharks and Barton Spartans had to be postponed. The two semi-finals were played however, with Brooke and Fakenham the losers. The final will now be played on Sunday, September 9 at Barton Turf.

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

Running column: Am I really injured? Or is it all in my mind?

Is it a case of mind over matter for running columnist Mark Armstrong. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

‘I was addicted to energy drinks’ - Impact laid bare as government proposes ban on sale to children

Amber Clarke, 22, from Norwich. Photo: Abby Nicholson

Norwich man, 23, arrested suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and fleeing scene of fatal crash

Picture: Denise Bradley

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

Iwan Roberts
The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Opinion: Melissa Rudd: There are still doubts over whether Farke’s tactics can be successful in the Championship

Melissa Rudd
Daniel Farke's patient approach has frustrated some Norwich City fans. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Stand up, Farke flaws and a derby rout – The PinkUn Show with Along Come Norwich

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns with a spring in its step, a lovely win in Cardiff and all sorts of Norwich City chat, with Along Come Norwich duo Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley joining Michael Bailey down the pub live.

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s Carabao Cup video verdict as Norwich City knock out Cardiff

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Wales as Norwich City dump Premier League Cardiff City out of the Carabao Cup.

Opinion: Jack Reeve: Defeat to Leeds was a tipping point and it’s time to look at Farke’s position

Jack Reeve
Daniel Farke's Norwich City were well beaten by Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Video: Norwich City will play Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the League Cup

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke gives City's travelling fans the thumbs up at Cardiff in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Tickets and live stream information ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town and Norwich City

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Video: What does transfer deadline day hold for Norwich City?

Russell Martin is not featuring at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Melissa Rudd: There are still doubts over whether Farke’s tactics can be successful in the Championship

Daniel Farke's patient approach has frustrated some Norwich City fans. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists