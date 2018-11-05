Silver lining for Norfolk triathletes at European Duathlon Championships in Ibiza

Nigel Arnold & Phil Hurr with Silver medals

Two veteran Norfolk triathletes came away from the European Duathlon Championships with silver medals at the weekend.

Nigel Arnold, from Aylsham, and Phil Hurr, from Sheringham, competed for Great Britain in Ibiza and both came second in the standard (10K run, 24-mile bike, 5K run) and sprint (5K run, 12-mile bike, 5K run) duathlons respectively.

With very large crowds of spectators Hurr and Arnold, both TriHarman Triclub members, mirrored each other in their races by going out into the lead from the gun. They were then caught by a Swiss and Spaniard in the bike transition area but both kept the silver medal positions. The only difference was that Hurr to contend with damp roads following a story whilst Arnold combatted the 30-degrees heat.

Both were happy with their silver medals as they also now qualify automatically to represent GB next year for the same event in Romania.