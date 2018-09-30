Time to Nominate Somebody Exceptional in the Norfolk Sports Awards 2018

Reigning Sports Personality of the Year, Kimberley Morrison Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The time has come to recognise the efforts of Norfolk’s most exceptional sportsmen and women.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk Sports Awards Picture: Sonya Duncan The Norfolk Sports Awards Picture: Sonya Duncan

Once again it has been a remarkable 12 months for the county, with success in all sports.

And now it is time for you, the readers, to make your nomination for the prestigious title of Sports Personality of the Year, which will be presented to the individual that our judging panel consider has made truly exceptional achievements in sport in the past year.

The award categories include Coach of the Year, Young Sports Personality, The Power of Physical Activity, and, of course, the Norfolk Sports Personality of the Year Award, presented to the individual that our judging panel consider has made truly exceptional achievements in sport in the past year.

The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 14 at The Open venue in the Norwich city centre.

So, what are the judges looking for in a Sports Personality?

A male or female performer who has made great progress over the last year, has achieved a great deal, or has made a big difference to a team over the last year

Must be aged 19 or over on September 30 2018

If someone you would like to nominate does not meet the criteria, you can nominate for another category, including Young Sports Personality of the Year, open on Monday, September 3.

Nominations for the Norfolk Sports Personality Award will be open to the public until midnight on Monday August 20. Any nominations received after that date will not be considered.

The judging panel will then review all the nominations and select a long list of six finalists based on their level of sporting achievement. These athletes will be profiled and put forward for a public vote.

The public vote will be open from Monday September 3 through to Sunday October 7, in line with the other category nominations.

The three athletes who have received the highest number of public votes by the nominations deadline will be put forward for the judging panel, who will decide on the winner based on their sporting achievements and impact on the county.

The three shortlisted finalists will be notified, along with the other award category shortlisted finalists, after the judging date. They will receive two tickets to the awards night, where the winner will be announced!

The nominations for the other categories in the Norfolk sports awards will open on Monday September 3.

The other awards to be presented on the night are:

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Sports Team of the Year

Community Club of the Year

Coach of the Year

BBC Unsung Hero

Services to Disability Sport

Active Futures Award

Active School of the Year

Active Workplace of the Year

The Power of Physical Activity

Activity in the Community

Active Norfolk Winner of Winners

Click on the link to cast your vote!