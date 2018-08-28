Tankard shows the ‘young’ boats the way around

Action from the Norfolk Dinghy Championships held at Wroxham Broad Picture: Trish Moore Archant

Wroxham Broad saw the Norfolk 14ft One Design dinghy championships last weekend, hosted by the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club.

Tideway, sailed by Olivier and Sarah Hovey Picture: Trish Moore Tideway, sailed by Olivier and Sarah Hovey Picture: Trish Moore

A total of 10 boats turned out, including a contingent from Beccles Amateur SC and from further afield, Karen and Paul Armitage from Thames SC.

The regatta consisted of four races over two days, with three to count, and was won by the oldest boat there, number 21 Tankard. Built in 1933, Tankard was helmed by Rory Kelsey who secured the trophy with an unassailable two firsts and a third.

It was good to see a healthy turnout in this now classic local one design class, where some boats remain in the same family, such as the 80-year-old Otter (43) owned by the Kinder family. One most notable contender was Tideway, built in 1948 by the late Martin Broom MBE, during his apprenticeship at Herbert Woods under the auspices of foreman Jimmy Turner, the then Official Builder. The boat is now sailed by has grandchildren, Olivier and Sarah Hovey.