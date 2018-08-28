Search

Busy weekend at Horning SC

PUBLISHED: 10:42 05 September 2018

Action from Honring at the weekend Picture: Holly Hancock

Action from Honring at the weekend Picture: Holly Hancock

Archant

It was a busy weekend for Horning Sailing Club at the start of September.

Action from Honring at the weekend Picture: Holly Hancock

Not only did a team of 19 sailors take part in the Broadland Youth Regatta on Barton Broad, but a Yare & Bure One Design Open took place on Hoveton Little Broad over both days, with club racing on the River on Sunday.

In the fantastic sailing conditions, some 14 Whiteboats enjoyed good racing. With four out of five races to count, first overall went to Chris Bunn and Niki Tansley in Fox, with James Dugdale and Tom Heaffey second in Ghost, and Martin Thompson and Leah Tansley third in Dingy Skipper.

On the river, the Reedling fleet saw one of the strongest turnouts of the season, with Robert Hancock leading from start to finish in the two morning races, with the afternoon race won by Derek Jones in Merlin. Similarly, Geoff Stubbs achieved the same in the Yeomans, winning all three races, as did Kim West in the Rebels, although the final race was won by Toby Pearce helming Rebel H.

Live

