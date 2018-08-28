Search

Norfolk Punt Club Regatta gets the good, the bad and the ugly!

PUBLISHED: 17:08 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:08 28 August 2018

Norfolk Punt Club action Picture: Robin Myerscough

Archant

Norfolk Punt Club Regatta experienced the good, the bad and the ugly of the Bank Holiday weather.

Saturday morning’s racing took place in good sailing winds, with keel boats increasing the number of crew to help where needed, but the 10am races set off into a steady westerly wind with the usually jockeying for position on the start line.

The Norfolk Punts relish the stronger breeze, and enjoyed some excellent competitive action. A strong junior fleet of Lasers, Fevas and toppers sailed on a course north of the island.

The 11am starts were still in a westerly breeze and once again the Punts led off in a closely contested finish and at 12.20pm the Cruiser fleet, split into the normal two-section start, set off in fine style.

Junior Allcomers kicked off the afternoon series and was well sailed by all, including the Opies. Punts were once again flying in the increasing wind and the keel boats always make a great show as they run down the Broad goose winging to the top mark.

The cruiser races seem to coincide with the holiday makers leaving Stalham for the start of their holiday and more shepherding duty for the safety boats ensures everyone gets through the broad safely. The wind had increased slightly but, undeterred, Punts, keel boats, juniors and cruisers battled it out.

Overnight the bad and the ugly arrived in the form of a strong gusting wind and driving rain causing a few entrants to reconsider their position and withdraw.

Punts were flying at times, with a distinct absence of spinnakers and some keel boats found the marker posts grabbing main sheets, but the safety boats were on the scene in case they were needed.

Undeterred, the full programme was maintained and credit must be given to the competitors who sailed the afternoon, in stinging rain and wind, force 5 and gusting.

Special mention for the junior fleet of dinghies who had excellent racing in the strong winds and the safety boat crews who escorted the fleet. A much depleted audience stayed for the presentations at the end of a very wet and windy day.

Full results can be found on the punt club website www.puntclub.co.uk.

Live

