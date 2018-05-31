Search

Advanced search

White horses greet racers at Hickling Broad!

PUBLISHED: 10:12 22 August 2018

Action from Hickling Broad Sailing Club Picture: Ian Symonds

Action from Hickling Broad Sailing Club Picture: Ian Symonds

Archant

Hickling Broad was more akin to a mini-inland ocean at the weekend.

Action from Hickling Broad Sailing Club Picture: Ian Symonds Action from Hickling Broad Sailing Club Picture: Ian Symonds

White horses and lines of foamy spume built up as the wind livened up the water, as well as the sailing.

Steve Johnson flew by in his Contender at one stage and then emerged into the club house with the comment “that was scary but fun”.

Two dinghies retired with minor damage, so the day went down to the more solid, less flighty boats.

Clubhouse starts were on, timing in those starts critical to avoid being over the line. The first race went to Robert Hawkins’ Solo, with Peter Dearnley’s Wayfarer second and Malcolm Mellor’s Solo third. The remaining boats included Laser 4.7s, Solos and the brave pairing of Benjy Jefferies and Rose Ling in an RS Feva.

The second race saw the Dearnley Wayfarer regain first slot, Mellor’s Solo second and Alan Ross’s Laser 4.7 third.

The flying Finn of David Shipstone was fourth as this Olympic class boat fairly flew across the waves.

Latest from the EDP

Live: GCSE results 2018: Live list of Norfolk and Waveney results

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Caister Academy in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Carriageway repair works will close road for four days

Feltwell Road, Southery, will be closed for four days next month for carraigeway resurfacing. PHOTO: Google Maps

Opinion: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-0 Championship win against Preston

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Top 10 places to eat in and around Norwich – according to TripAdvisor

Blue Joanna restaurant in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Player watch: Marshall wastes chance to shine on the wing for Canaries

David Freezer
Ben Marshall started on the right wing for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City chalk up first league win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's side completes a 2-0 win over Preston - but that is only half the story.

Opinion: Opinion: Four Norfolk runs you should give a try in 2019

David Powles
Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 11th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Opinion: ‘About time we were clinical and got the job done’ – Victory over Preston leaves City fans feeling relieved

David Freezer
The Canaries players congratulate Alex Tettey after his thumping strike sealed a 2-0 win over Preston at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Watch: Our reporters discuss all the latest Canaries issues ahead of Preston clash

David Freezer
Norwich City and Onel Hernandez are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United when they take on Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-0 Championship win against Preston

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Alex Tettey unleashes a corker to mark his ‘worst ever Norwich City game’ in a 2-0 win over Preston

The relief was obvious for Alex Tettey and Daniel Farke at full-time against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Norwich City 2 Preston 0: Canaries turn on the power to spoil Alex Neil’s return

Timm Klose heads wide in the first half against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: ‘About time we were clinical and got the job done’ – Victory over Preston leaves City fans feeling relieved

The Canaries players congratulate Alex Tettey after his thumping strike sealed a 2-0 win over Preston at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Player watch: Marshall wastes chance to shine on the wing for Canaries

Ben Marshall started on the right wing for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists