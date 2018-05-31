Search

Busy weekend on the water at Hickling

PUBLISHED: 16:59 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:59 13 August 2018

The all-conquering Rose Ling in her Topper Picture: Ian Symonds

Archant

Hickling was busy at the weekend with the Hickling Broad Village Open Regatta taking place from the village quay so the waterways in front of the club were full of sailing boats of all sizes and shapes.

Saturday was a sailing club training day – with many of the regular sailors, including some of the instructors, were on holiday, and those present were given a day of fun activities all based around sailing skills.

Sunday saw a combination of village events running alongside and with the club racing. The wind was superb and building through the morning, gusts of 25mph plus were frequent. PRO Peter Dearnley elected for club house starts with some spectacular finishing around mark five.

The junior races were all won by Rose Ling, easily spotted on the water by her bright pink beanie, in her Topper. In the senior races, James Savage’s Laser radial won race one, James Jarvey’s Punt HC race two and David Maisey’s Laser radial took races three and race four.

The Solo fleet did not fare quite as well in the stronger winds with substantial gusts.

Action from Hickling Broad Picture: Ian SymondsAction from Hickling Broad Picture: Ian Symonds

A Bittern Open was also being held on Sunday, but these sailors also found the winds too much and after two races called it a day. First for the Ernest Webster Trophy was John Atkinson with Bruce Thompson second. These lovely traditional local boats add a real splash of colour to the Broad with their yellow sails.

At Horning, with breezy conditions and heavy rain forecast it was a slightly lower than usual turnout, particularly given it was also Regatta season with sailors participating in numerous events across the country. It was especially encouraging to hear of the success of the Means brothers at the Optimist Nationals in Pwllheli, with eldest Josh fourth British sailor and third boy in the Senior fleet, Henry sixth British sailor in the Junior fleet and youngest Ollie completing all the races in the Junior Fleet.

At home, Geoff Stubbs, crewed by Jack Barnham, made it three wins in Tara sailing in the Yeoman fleet, whilst Kevin, Jo and Pippa Edwards achieved a similar feat in the Rebels.

Live

