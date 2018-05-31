Search

Advanced search

Youngster Pippa following in a proud family tradition

PUBLISHED: 09:50 10 August 2018

Pippa Hill with her Fowler Trophy partner Helen McAllister (left) and Norfolk LGCA president Heather Keeble Picture: CAROL DELF

Pippa Hill with her Fowler Trophy partner Helen McAllister (left) and Norfolk LGCA president Heather Keeble Picture: CAROL DELF

Archant

Young golfer Pippa Hill is following in a proud family tradition.

The 13-year-old teamed up with fellow Marriott Sprowston Manor player Helen McAllister to win the Fowler Trophy.

The event, which was staged at Dereham, is an 18 hole greensome foursomes with a lady and junior playing together. Pippa and Helen recorded 42 Stableford points to pip Chloe Tabard and Sophie De Winter (Heacham Manor) and Emma Bambridge and Christine Frazer (Bawburgh) who both finished on 41.

Pippa is the daughter of former professional James Hill and granddaughter of retired pro’ Frank Hill.

A nine hole event for girls without handicap was won by Charlotte Abbs and Cindy Tufts (Dereham).

Gillieson Cup third round results: Wensum Valley beat Hunstanton 2-1, Dunston Hall beat Dereham 2-1, Barnham Broom beat Royal Norwich 3-0, Royal Cromer beat Swaffham 2-1. Semi-finals: Wensum Valley v Dunston Hall, Barnham Broom v Royal Cromer.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Opinion: Matthew Howman: So what’s not working for Norwich City – the players, the analysis... or both?

Matthew Howman
A frustrated Daniel Farke during the defeat at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Declan Rudd short of insider information ahead of return to Norwich City

Declan Rudd will be heading back to unfamiliar territory when Preston play at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists