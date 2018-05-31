Search

King’s Lynn’s Danny Kerry takes over as head coach for GB men

PUBLISHED: 12:54 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:54 16 August 2018

Danny Kerry is the new GB mens hockey head coach Picture: ADY KERRY/ENGLAND HOCKEY

Ady Kerry

King’s Lynn’s Danny Kerry, who led Great Britain’s women to Olympic gold at Rio 2016, has been appointed as the men’s head coach.

Kerry succeeds Bobby Crutchley as head coach of the England and Britain men’s teams, leaving a vacancy for the equivalent women’s role.

The 47-year-old, who also led GB women to bronze at London 2012, said: “After 13 and a half years of serving the women’s programme I am very proud of what the many teams of athletes have achieved.

“I believe we have been instrumental in raising the profile of women’s team sport and the impact in terms of increased participation in hockey has been astronomical.

“It has been an honour and a privilege, and now I am I excited and can’t wait to get going with the men’s teams.”

Kerry’s first major assignment will come at November’s World Cup in India.

