Norfolk golfers are looking to avoid the wooden spoon

The pro-am winning team at Southwold (left to right): Keith Reeve, Richard Aldous, Tom Clements and Mark Jackson Picture: CLUB Archant

Norfolk’s men will be aiming to finish a disappointing Anglian League campaign on a positive note on Sunday when they travel to Blankney Golf Club to take on Lincolnshire.

It was very much the start of a new era when professional Michael Few took over the reins at the beginning of the campaign with a joint role as manager and coach.

But from a results point of view it certainly hasn’t gone to plan, with Norfolk sitting at the foot of the table, having lost all four of their matches so far.

However, despite the poor record, Few’s men have been competitive in all their fixtures, with the majority being decided by fine margins, and the challenge now is to get something concrete to build on in 2019.

An overdue win against a Lincolnshire team who have won two and drawn two so far would give Norfolk a chance of avoiding the wooden spoon, although for that to happen they would also need Cambridgeshire to lose to Northamptonshire.

Norfolk’s second team have had a better season, with a win, a draw and two defeats so far, and could finish as high as third in their table with a win over Lincolnshire Seconds at Royal West Norfolk.

Norfolk: Warren Bates (Heacham Manor), Giles Evans (Thetford), Carl Green (GY&C), Simon Clark (GY&C), Tom Carding (GY&C), Josh Weeds (Bawburgh), Josh Halliday (Sprowston), James Hazel (Sprowston)

Norfolk II: Shaun Larkins (Costessey Park), Aiden Tanner (Costessey Park), Dylan Green (Costessey Park), Richard Wilson (Dereham), Darren Abbs (Royal Norwich), Matthew Strudwick (Royal Norwich), Jake Keeley (Bawburgh), Mitchell Smith (Royal Cromer)

n Over 300 players took part in six competitions at Southwold’s Festival of Golf, which returned to the golfing calendar after a gap of 25 years.

Twelve professionals took part in the pro-am in excellent conditions, with Tom Clements and his team from Eaton coming out on top.

Chris Smith from Fynn Valley won the professional competition with a round of 69 while activities continued with events for both men and women and a demonstration by Solheim Cup player Becky Brewerton.

Royal Cromer’s annual Senior Open saw players from 27 clubs compete for the Poppyland Trophy.

The winner was David Matter from Bury St Edmund’s Golf Club who won with 39 points on count back, closely followed by Malcolm Parkinson also from Bury St Edmunds. In third place was Peter Davidson from Buckingham Golf Club with 37 points.