Great Yarmouth & Caister and Bawburgh to contest Myhill Trophy final

The Am Am winners - Stephen Hall, Adam Brown, Diana Clarke and David Clarke. Picture: Mundesley Golf Club. Archant

This year’s Myhill Trophy final will be contested by Great Yarmouth & Caister and Bawburgh.

The teams will be battling it out at Swaffham on Sunday, September 16 after recording comprehensive semi-final victories at the weekend.

Great Yarmouth & Caister beat Mundesley by 22 holes while Bawburgh saw off Marriott Sprowston Manor by 18 holes.

The Cullington Cup final will be taking place on the same day at Swaffham and will see Costessey Park going up against King’s Lynn.

Costessey Park were comfortable winners over Royal Cromer on Sunday, romping home by 28 holes, while King’s Lynn edged past Wensum Valley by two holes.

The final of the Barnard Trophy for senior golfers will be contested by Fakenham and Costessey Park at Royal Norwich next Wednesday.

In the semi-finals, Costessey Park beat Barnham Broom by five holes while Fakenham beat King’s Lynn by two holes in another keenly-contested encounter.

The final of the KK Smith Trophy for juniors was played at Eaton on a warm day, with Bawburgh beating Dereham by two holes to claim a fourth successive win.

Dereham’s Immy Leeder beat James Bennett 2 up while Dereham had another success when Joe Crane beat Jamie Fox 3 up. The third all-girls match between Maisie Farrelly and Hannah Thompson finished even so after three games Dereham led by five.

The fourth game was between Hakan Tokbay and Zak Campbell and with Zak having two shots he finished seven up after a good game to seal the match for Bawburgh.

Meanwhile 17 teams took part in an AM AM competition at Mundlesley, where entry fees, a raffle and auction raised £2,000 towards club funds as it continues its drive to attract new members of all ages and abilities.

Andrew Keates, Tony Bird, Joe Andrzejewski and Pat Kerrison held first position with 154 points for most of the afternoon but they were pipped to the prize by the penultimate team on the course, David Clarke, Diana Clarke, Adam Brown and Stephen Hall, who came in with 158 points to claim victory on a hot afternoon.