Norfolk Ladies seconds continue their successful campaign

The Hunstanton team which won the Diamond Knockout Competition face the camera at Bawburgh Picture: LIZ DANN Archant

Norfolk Ladies’ second team continued their successful campaign in the Four Counties Trophy with a win against Cambs and Hunts at Bourn Golf Club.

On a challenging course, and in breezy conditions, Eve Neild and Maisie Farrelly made their debuts for the team alongside seasoned performers Beth Buckingham, Jess Rutherford and Hope Neild.

County captain Sammy Martin captained the team on behalf of Vanessa Mann in a match Norfolk won 7-2, with two points being conceded as the hosts were only able to field five players.

Following recent wins against Essex and Bedfordshire, Norfolk have put themselves in a strong position to compete in Finals Day at The Bedford next Friday.

Foursomes: Beth Buckingham/Maisie Farrelly lost 3/1 to Chloe Ashman/Paula Otter, Hope Neild/Eve Neild beat Morgan Tritten/Jaine Fieldhouse, Jess Rutherford/Sammy Martin W/O.

Singles: Maisie Farrelly lost to Sharren Kjenstad 1 down, Hope Neild beat Chloe Ashman 8&7, Beth Buckingham beat Lucy Mills-Cripps 5&4, Eve Neild beat Jaine Fieldhouse 6&5, Jess Rutherford beat Morgan Tritten 2 up.

The final of the Norfolk Ladies’ Golf Association Diamond Knockout Competition for players over the age of 60 was staged on a windy day at Bawburgh, with Hunstanton going up against Eaton.

It was the second year that the competition had been run by the county and once again it was supported by all the clubs in Norfolk over the spring and summer.

In a keenly contested final Hunstanton beat Eaton by a total over the two matches of nine holes.

Next year the Diamond Knockout will be played with three teams of two, thus enabling more members to take part in a very popular competition.

Chris Woolley’s Lady Captain’s Day at Middleton Hall produced some good scoring.

Four players finished with 40 Stableford points and four more finished with 39 points. On countback the winner was Jo Ballard from Kirsten Kerry, Vanessa Heighton, Lucy Partridge and Joan Gill.