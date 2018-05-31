Search

Will Harrold well placed to launch bid for card on second tier US tour

PUBLISHED: 07:13 17 August 2018

Norfolk golfer Will Harrold has made an big impression in the USPGA China Series Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Archant

Will Harrold is back in Norfolk for a well-earned break after a gruelling schedule in the Far East.

The Sheringham professional is currently focusing his efforts on the PGA Tour’s China Series and recently completed a run of seven tournaments in eight weeks.

The reason for the hard toil in often sweltering conditions is the big prize awaiting the top five players in the Order of Merit, a place on the second tier web.com Tour in the United States in 2019, and Harrold has played well enough so far to put himself in a position to challenge.

Having made a flying start by finishing runner-up in his two opening events the Norfolk trail-blazer ended the first half of his campaign with two solid finishes to move up to eighth in the standings with around £40,000 of prize money to his name.

He is currently about £8,000 short of the mark required to book a new life across the Atlantic, and will have everything to play for when the China Series resumes with the Suzhou Open at Junji Lakes on August 30.

“There are still five more events to go so if I can play well there’s certainly a good chance,” said Harrold, who would relish a return to competitive golf in the US, having spent four years studying and playing at the University of Missouri.

“If I finish outside the top five then I should still get a direct entry into the web.com Tour qualifying competition, but the target is to get a tour card.

“Had I won one of those tournaments early in the season I would almost be there now but it didn’t quite happen. Since then I have had a few ups and downs but I played okay in my last two events and now I need to keep that going.

“I wouldn’t say it has always been fun because playing golf in the sort of temperatures you get out there is a real test. It can be a grind at times, I would say, but we play on some nice courses and obviously there’s the attraction of winning a place on the web.com tour next season.

“If you do well you can get onto the PGA Tour from there so it’s certainly worth all the effort.”

Harrold finished tied 18th at the Beijing Championship at Yanqi Lakes after rounds of 69, 73, 70 and 69 and before that was tied 20th at the Qingdao Championships at Tiger Beach Golf Links (74, 72 71 and 74).

Live

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate: Your Canaries questions answered

Michael Bailey
Defeat was hard to take for the traveling Norwich City fans at Sheffield United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Declan Rudd short of insider information ahead of return to Norwich City

Declan Rudd will be heading back to unfamiliar territory when Preston play at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
