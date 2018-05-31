Norfolk’s men suffer fourth successive defeat in Anglian League

Toby Briggs did his bit for Norfolk on a tough day at Royal Cromer Picture: Archant (C) Archant Norfolk 2016

Norfolk’s difficult season in the Anglian League continued at the weekend when they suffered a fourth successive defeat.

Michael Few’s side knew they would be in for a tough test against title favourites Leicestershire and Rutland at Royal Cromer - and that’s just the way it turned out as the visitors came away with a 7½-4½ victory.

The hosts put in a brave display in the afternoon after losing all of their foursomes matches by a narrow margin, but it was not enough to turn the tables and Norfolk now need to win their final fixture against Lincolnshire at Blankney on September 2 to stand any chance of avoiding the wooden spoon.

It was been a disappointing start to Few’s reign as manager and coach, although his team have been competitive all season without getting any reward.

That was certainly the case on Sunday, with three of the four foursomes going to the final hole and the other to the 17th - and Leicestershire and Rutland winning them all.

Giles Evans and Warren Bates, Kale Heath and Tom Carding and James Flesher and Dylan Green were all pipped at the post, while Toby Briggs and Thomas Nudd lost by two holes.

It was to Norfolk’s credit that they then proceeded to give a good account of themselves in the singles, winning 4½-3½ to ensure the margin of defeat didn’t fall into the embarrassing category.

Briggs, available for county duty during his summer break from university in the United States, set the ball rolling by clinching a two holes success while Evans (3&1), Nudd (6&4) and Flescher (1 hole) followed suit and Heath weighed in with a half.

The three defeats for Norfolk were all comprehensive ones - county champion Bates was beaten 4&3, Carding 6&5 and Green 7&5.

Norfolk’s seconds were also beaten 7½-4½ by their Leicestershire and Rutland counterparts at Lutterworth.

Richard Wilson and James Hazel both contributed maximum points, teaming up to win 4&3 in the foursomes and winning their singles matches 3&2. Liam Cossey was the other Norfolk victor, coming through 2&1 in the singles, while Aiden Tanner halved his match. The seconds host Lincolnshire II at Royal West Norfolk in their final fixture.