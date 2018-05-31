Norfolk Ladies captain Sammy Martin working hard to promote golf

Sammy Martin and Sandy Johnson, who have been working hard to promote the game at their respective clubs, line up for the picture with some of the people who have taken up the game at Caldecott Hall Golf Club Picture: CLUB Archant

Norfolk Ladies captain Sammy Martin has been out and about in the county promoting the game.

She recently visited Caldecott Hall to catch up with Sandy Johnson, the fellow recipient of an England Golf award for voluntary work.

She also visited Mundesley to check out out the work being done there to encourage more women, girls and boys to take up the game.

“Getting into golf can be intimidating if your only option is to approach your nearest club and sign up,” said Martin. “If you are a beginner you will need to learn how to play or if you are returning or improving you are hostage to who will offer you a game.

“There is a better way. If you are interested in learning to play golf with a community spirit thrown in then join us. I guarantee you will be welcomed, supported and motivated throughout your journey.”

Martin runs a beginner, returner and improver group at her home club of Royal Norwich while Johnson mirrors this programme at Caldecott Hall.