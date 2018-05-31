Search

Advanced search

Jackson double helps Norwich United to victory

PUBLISHED: 14:48 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:08 19 August 2018

Norwich United celebrate during their 4-1 win over Woodbridge Town Picture: RICHARD SCOTT

Norwich United celebrate during their 4-1 win over Woodbridge Town Picture: RICHARD SCOTT

Archant

Norwich United flexed their muscles as they beat Woodbridge 4-1 in a battle of Premier League ‘newcomers’.

Former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards on the attack for Woodbridge in their 4-1 defeat at Norwich United Picture: RICHARD SCOTTFormer Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards on the attack for Woodbridge in their 4-1 defeat at Norwich United Picture: RICHARD SCOTT

The Planters were relegated last season while Woodbridge came up from the old First Division – and it was the Norfolk team who came out on top.

United occupy sixth position in the early stages of the new campaign, the best of any of the Norfolk sides – but they had to come from behind on Saturday, with Kelsey Trotter opening the scoring before Garrod Linton levelled two minutes from half-time. Liam Jackson added a second five minutes after the break, before Andy Eastaugh and Jackson again secured the points

Thetford are two points behind after a 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Whitton. Goalkeeper Will Viner saved an eighth-minute penalty for Town, and just three minutes later Andrew Wood broke clear of the Whitton defence to fire Town in front. But Whitton hit back early in the second half.

Gorleston suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Walsham le Willows – their first league reverse of the season. George Bugg lived up to his name as far as Gorleston were concerned, grabbing a hat-trick. Kirkley & Pakefield were 4-3 winners at Hadleigh United.

Joe Jackson pulling the trigger in Swaffham's 8-0 win over Needham Market Reserves Picture: Eddie DeaneJoe Jackson pulling the trigger in Swaffham's 8-0 win over Needham Market Reserves Picture: Eddie Deane

Wroxham and Great Yarmouth were in action on Friday night, and it was a good night for the Yachtsmen, who were 3-1 winners, with goals from Jordan Bond, Ryan Miles and Simon Lappin. Haydn Davis replied for Yarmouth.

There were plenty of goals in Division One North, but Swaffham took the scoring honours after an 8-0 home win over Needham Market Reserves with goals from Ryan Pearson (2), Nick Castellan (2), Dean Miller, Joe Jackson, Kyle Plumb (penalty) and Matthew Gilchrist.

Fakenham thumped Diss 4-0, with goals from Luke Priestley (2), Callum Brain and sub Rick Claxton, while Norwich CBS won by the same scoreline at King’s Lynn Town Reserves – James Page (2), Shaun Wones and Sam Gauntlett on target. Tom Amis (2) and Dominic Doggett got the goals which earned Mulbarton Wanderers a 3-2 win at Haverhill Borough.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate: Your Canaries questions answered

Michael Bailey
Defeat was hard to take for the traveling Norwich City fans at Sheffield United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Jon Punt: So what’s not working for Norwich City – the players, the analysis... or both?

Matthew Howman
A frustrated Daniel Farke during the defeat at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Emotionally out, buying time, thanks Leistner – Six things learned from City’s Blades cut

michael bailey
The City 'love train' prepares to attack a corner Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Emotionally out, buying time, thanks Leistner – Six things learned from City’s Blades cut

The City 'love train' prepares to attack a corner Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Daniel Farke brushes off latest Chris Wilder flashpoint following touchline dash

Norwich City's latest trip to Bramall Lane had a sting in the tail Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norwich City loan watch: Praise for Wildschut after firing Bolton to another Championship win

Yanic Wildschut has made a flying start to life at Bolton Picture: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists