Jackson double helps Norwich United to victory

Norwich United celebrate during their 4-1 win over Woodbridge Town

Norwich United flexed their muscles as they beat Woodbridge 4-1 in a battle of Premier League ‘newcomers’.

Former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards on the attack for Woodbridge in their 4-1 defeat at Norwich United

The Planters were relegated last season while Woodbridge came up from the old First Division – and it was the Norfolk team who came out on top.

United occupy sixth position in the early stages of the new campaign, the best of any of the Norfolk sides – but they had to come from behind on Saturday, with Kelsey Trotter opening the scoring before Garrod Linton levelled two minutes from half-time. Liam Jackson added a second five minutes after the break, before Andy Eastaugh and Jackson again secured the points

Thetford are two points behind after a 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Whitton. Goalkeeper Will Viner saved an eighth-minute penalty for Town, and just three minutes later Andrew Wood broke clear of the Whitton defence to fire Town in front. But Whitton hit back early in the second half.

Gorleston suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Walsham le Willows – their first league reverse of the season. George Bugg lived up to his name as far as Gorleston were concerned, grabbing a hat-trick. Kirkley & Pakefield were 4-3 winners at Hadleigh United.

Joe Jackson pulling the trigger in Swaffham's 8-0 win over Needham Market Reserves

Wroxham and Great Yarmouth were in action on Friday night, and it was a good night for the Yachtsmen, who were 3-1 winners, with goals from Jordan Bond, Ryan Miles and Simon Lappin. Haydn Davis replied for Yarmouth.

There were plenty of goals in Division One North, but Swaffham took the scoring honours after an 8-0 home win over Needham Market Reserves with goals from Ryan Pearson (2), Nick Castellan (2), Dean Miller, Joe Jackson, Kyle Plumb (penalty) and Matthew Gilchrist.

Fakenham thumped Diss 4-0, with goals from Luke Priestley (2), Callum Brain and sub Rick Claxton, while Norwich CBS won by the same scoreline at King’s Lynn Town Reserves – James Page (2), Shaun Wones and Sam Gauntlett on target. Tom Amis (2) and Dominic Doggett got the goals which earned Mulbarton Wanderers a 3-2 win at Haverhill Borough.