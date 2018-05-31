Search

Norfolk FA chief to take on county under-18s management role

PUBLISHED: 18:01 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:02 17 August 2018

Top team, from left, Chris Linehan, Olly Willis, Adam Gusterson, Gavin Lemmon, and Harry Diggens Picture: Bryn Hughes

Archant

Norfolk FA have announced the new line-up that will lead the reigning FA County Youth Cup champions into this season’s competition.

After being involved as a coach last year, the FA’s chief executive Gavin Lemmon will become manager after Adam Gusterson and Olly Willis stepped down to concentrate on their commitments with newly-promoted Thurlow Nunn side Harleston Town.

“I’m excited about the season ahead and I’m eager to get started in my first experience of management,” said Lemmon.

“Last year a special group of players came together with such ease; I hope to be able to recreate that sort of environment again. “I’m aware that last season is a tough act to follow, but I’m motivated for the challenge regardless. I can’t praise Adam and all the staff involved last season enough for what was achieved and wish him and Olly good luck with Harleston as the club encounters Step 6 football for the first time.”

Chris Linehan will be assistant manager and Harry Diggens coach – both were also members of last season’s staff.

Lemmon added: “I’m glad to have the support of Chris and Harry for the new season, both of whom I know will endeavour to develop the players on and off the pitch. Over the past few seasons it has become evident that the role and influence of this squad is more than just playing football; each year we see a selection of boys mature into respectable young men and it’s just fantastic to witness.”

Preparations are underway for a Representative Trials evening on Monday September 17 at the FDC in Bowthorpe and clubs are invited to put forward their recommended players, including their name, date of birth, playing position(s) and email address.

Live

