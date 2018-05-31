Video

Norfolk’s Lauren Hemp helps England into semi-finals of women’s Under-20 World Cup

Lauren Hemp- here with the PFA Young Female Player Of The Year Award Trophy - helped England to the semi-finals of the Under-20s World Cup Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk’s Lauren Hemp helped England to a place in the semi-finals of the women’s Under-20 World Cup in France.

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp has helped England Under-20s to the World Cup semi-finals Picture: Tom Flathers/Manchester City Norfolk's Lauren Hemp has helped England Under-20s to the World Cup semi-finals Picture: Tom Flathers/Manchester City

The former Norwich City Ladies striker turned in another fine performance as England beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Vannes, France.

Hemp, a former North Walsham High School pupil, was unable to repeat her scoring feats from the final group game, when she grabbed a hat-trick in a 6-1 trouncing of Mexico. This time she left the scoring heroics to her Manchester City team-mate Georgia Stanway, who was on target in the 20th and 23rd minutes after the Dutch had opened the scoring with just 12 minutes on the clock.

Hemp has made a huge impression with England’s Women’s U20s head coach Mo Marley, who spoke glowingly about her young star City forward, who only turned 17 earlier this month.

She said: “If I told you that this is the first tournament she’s played with this particular age group you would probably be quite astounded. She’s come from our U19s, come straight into this tournament and I think it epitomises about what we are trying to do from an English perspective, playing free, expressing yourself and bringing what you’ve got.”