Dereham’s looking to make amends against new-boys Coggeshall

Dereham Town boss Neal Simmons Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Dereham will attempt to right the wrongs of their season-opening disaster when they host newly-promoted Coggeshall Town in Bostik North.

The Magpies were hammered 6-0 at Aveley a week ago, but manager Neal Simmons should have attacking pair Rhys Logan and Adam Hipperson at his disposal for the visit of pop star Olly Murs’ team.

“Although we are disappointed and frustrated by our performance last weekend at Aveley we will not let it affect us in our ambitions of the coming season,” said Simmons. “Only time will tell how bad the result was, but we have worked hard in training to put a few things right and look forward to the challenge that Coggeshall will bring. I believe this to be the toughest start to a season for a number of years and seasons are not defined in August as we can relate to last season.”

Coggeshall picked up a point from an opening day draw against play-off semi-finalists Bowers & Pitsea.