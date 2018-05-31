Search

Norfolk FA reveal plans to increase player participation by 5,000

PUBLISHED: 17:55 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:56 15 August 2018

A walking football taster session at the Football Development Centre in Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A walking football taster session at the Football Development Centre in Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk FA have launched an ambitious scheme to increase football participation in the county.

The organisation has adopted #NorfolkFootball ForALL, which will run from 2018-21.

Local junior leagues have seen clubs disband on a regular basis – a nationwide trend – and the FA says their intention is to increase the number of people playing football by 25 per cent.

The key strategic objectives include:

(.) A 5,000-plus increase in player participation

(.) Embracing all formats of football such as walking football and disability football

(.) Delivering £5m worth of facility projects

(.) Increasing, retaining, and rewarding the volunteer workforce

(.) A renewed focus on safeguarding and inclusion

Norfolk FA chief executive Gavin Lemmon – eager to ensure the county is regarded as one of the most forward thinking in the country – will lead the creation of the new strategy along with his senior management team.

He said: “We developed #NorfolkFootball ForAll with the FA’s ‘For All’ strategy in mind. We want to ensure that anybody in Norfolk who wants to play or be involved in the grassroots game is not only able to, but has a clear and defined pathway to do so.

“We’re proud of what we do at Norfolk FA but we’re always striving to improve. This strategy will challenge us in new and exciting ways, and as a collective we can’t wait to tackle the next three years head-on.”

FA chairman Michael Banham added: “After weeks of hard work from Gavin and his team, I and the board of directors were delighted to approve the new strategy for the next three years.

“I’m pleased at the way in which the plans outline efforts to confront nationwide challenges such as participation, as well as embedding important issues such as Safeguarding and Inclusion.

“We received overwhelmingly positive feedback when presenting this strategy to the FA in June, which supports my opinion of us being one of the most forward thinking counties in the country.

“I look forward to this next period of progress within Norfolk Football and I am sure that Gavin will oversee his first strategy as CEO with great success.”

Live

