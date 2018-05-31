Norfolk and Suffolk Flyfishers do their bit for EACH charity

Young Riley Chivers-Reid hands over our cheque to Tim Jenkins, EACH community fund raising officer Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Flyfishers Archant

There may not be much activity on the water for Norfolk & Suffolk Flyfishers at East Tuddenham, but there’s been plenty on the banks.

Junior member Riley Chivers-Reid handed over a cheque for £500 to Tim Jenkins, community fund raising officer for EACH. An annual event, the money is raised from our popular ‘Guess the number of flies round the honey pot’ competitions run at local game fairs and shows.

The water temperature is now stabilising at 20 degrees and if this continues for a few more days we will be restocking again just in time for the open day and BBQ on September 2.

At Rocklands Mere, although the rain of last week was a welcome relief, there has not been enough to affect the water conditions. The temperature is still high and the water is coloured due to an algal bloom.

The few anglers who have braved the conditions have been able to bank one or two fish, but it has been challenging.