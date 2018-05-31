Search

Richard breaks away from gang of four to take honours at Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 07:30 16 August 2018

Denis Hurren (Sole Bay Sport) – third in the Veterans' 25 Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRIN

Denis Hurren (Sole Bay Sport) – third in the Veterans' 25 Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRIN

Archant

Lowestoft roadman Mark Richards took the circuit race championship of the Eastern Road Race League after a group of four sustained a near race-long break on the Redbridge closed circuit.

Paul Dennington from Lowestoft – best “plus” on age standard in the winning VC Baracchi team Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRINPaul Dennington from Lowestoft – best “plus” on age standard in the winning VC Baracchi team Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRIN

Damian Clayton was the race winner, but Richards was first from an ERRL club.

Next day in the 70-mile Rapha Road Race, Richards joined in another break with John Mulvey (Cambridge University) and Tom Heal (Strada Sport). Last time up the punishing climb out of the Cam Valley, Mulvey attacked to win by 12 seconds.

Though cramping up, Richards held on to second spot, while Heal was overhauled by Oliver Knight (Corley) but took fourth, 43 seconds down on the winner. “Titch” Richards drove home a happy man with a new first category licence in the bag.

The Mid-Suffolk Road Race on the Willisham-Barking-Offton circuit was also dominated by a break.

Riders in the Mid Suffolk Road Race - winner Bjorn Krylander (centre) and first Junior Connor Rumbles from Fakenham (far right) Picture: Fergus MuirRiders in the Mid Suffolk Road Race - winner Bjorn Krylander (centre) and first Junior Connor Rumbles from Fakenham (far right) Picture: Fergus Muir

Seven men, including Norfolk riders Louis Julian, of DAP CC, and Connor Rumbles, of Strada, escaped. With a tailwind on the twisting descent into Offton this handy working group exploited their advantage over the larger but more unwieldy bunch. The gap widened and narrowed, but they were never caught. On the final climb it was Bjorn Krylander, of Cambridge CC, who belied his 50-plus years to win just ahead of Istvan Varga Rapha and Owen Geeson (Stowmarket) with Julian fourth and Rumbles seventh and first Junior.

There was a team win for Lowestoft club VC Baracchi in the Veterans’ TTA 25 at Wortwell. Decided on best improvements on age standard Paul Dennington (+4:49), John Swanbury (+3:33) and Paul Hayward (+3:37) were the top trio.

Andrew Grant (Cambridge CC) was individual winner, his actual time of 21:35 beating his standard as a 65-year-old by 6:40.

Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC) won a damp Diss 25 in 53:30 with Lee Shipp (57:22) top finisher from the promoting club.

Andrew Proffitt (Ipswich BC) – winner of the Diss 25 Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRINAndrew Proffitt (Ipswich BC) – winner of the Diss 25 Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRIN

Kimberlee Charlton, Harley Matthews and Mark Powell were winners at the third round of evening racing at RAF Honington.

This Sunday afternoon Strada Sport promote the Eastern Region Championship road race on the scenic, and tough, Shotesham- Stoke Church-Saxlingham circuit.

Live

