Norfolk Cricket League: St Andrews stay on course for title after Southwold victory
PUBLISHED: 06:23 07 August 2018
PA Wire
With just three weeks left of the regular season, there are still a whole host of issues to be decided, but the weather is looking to hold firm as the season enters its final phase.
St Andrews maintained pole position for the Norfolk Cricket League title with an 18-run win over Southwold, Ajanthan Thiruchandran (57) and Julian Denton (59) top-scoring as they piled up 244, while Gareth Gorst-Allman (71) and Sam Booker (79) led the spirited reply.
Shaun Goodby’s 83no and Paul French’s 72no saw Caister to a nine-wicket win at Castle Rising chasing 195 to stay second, Alex Smith hitting 50 for Rising, while Craig Beeden cracked 75 and Tom Browes took 4-27 as Saxlingham remain third, Dave Brown hitting 76 for Kirkley & Belton.
Matthew Coe smashed 126no to see Narborough chase down 226 to beat Overstrand, for whom David Yarham (66) and Billy Yarham (76) top-scored.
Reepham and Salle kept their relegation escape hopes alive as they swamped basement Felthorpe, Toby Peters hitting 98no. Reepham travel to Overstrand next week in a crucial game.
Aylsham St Giles returned to winning ways, Iqbal Hussain taking 4-37 as they won off the last ball against Happisburgh, Darren Jeary top-scoring with 50. Sam Butcher hit 55 for Eaton, but Adam Pitchers (64no) and Perry Kelf (52no) saw Halvergate home as they stay second. Michael Mario-Ghae took 4-37 as Drayton won, while Steve Horner’s 4-25 ensured a tie for Wensum against Great Yarmouth, while Rollesby picked up a welcome win at Kirkley & Belton.
Mellis stay top of the pile in Two West, Rajiv Chaudhary grabbing 5-23 as they won. Aslam Mohammed’s 5-23 and Matt Rushton’s 76no ensured a win for Great Melton B, pushing Sandringham A into relegation trouble. Elliott Whiting scored 56 for Castle Acre, who beat Beeston despite Tom Roberson’s 4-54. Garboldisham B easily beat East Harling, while Gooderstone grabbed a welcome win at Saham Toney A.
Snettisham A moved back to the head of 3 West, as Beetley lost to Swanton Morley, Jacob Seed hitting 52.
North Elmham’s Oli Jaggard had a memorable day, hitting 109 and taking 4-45, but still ended on the losing side as Scott Palmer’s 83 saw Hockwold A win. Henry Collins hit 78 and Dan Paterson took 5-27 for Rocklands A in their win.
Hingham stayed top of Three Central in the Norfolk Cricket League with victory over Rackheath.
James Lowen took 5-10 for Cringleford Lodge, while Ross Jones (78) and Mark Creasey (4-6) starred for Hethersett & Tas Valley B despite Hardingham A’s Dan Halstead’s (78). Craig Birleson (84), Richard Cheal (82) and Adam Sanate (5-6) saw Ketteringham Hall to a win.
In Three East, Frettenham stayed ahead of Bystanders, for whom Nathan Lake (82no) and Dan Bowman (63) starred. Dan Shearing hit 63 for Martham, and Acle B won thanks to Max Littlewood (4-22) and Robert Siddell (4-7).
Heacham go top of Four West, Matt Blake (63) and Howie Smith (59no) topscoring, while Matt Steeles’ 52 led Narborough and Swaffham to a narrow one wicket win.
Barry Bailey took 4-26 for Old Catton A as they beat Broadland to go top of Four East. Bystanders A are almost assured of promotion from Four South, Sanath Yunaraj (112) and Hoss (82) ensuring a big win, while Great Melton C were indebted to Richard de Salis (5-25), Steve Clarke (51no) and Jon Ellse (58no) for their win.
Aldborough remain hot on the heels of Reepham & Salle A in Four North, Dave Robinson (59) and Matt Skinner (65) ensuring their victory. Ben Willgress hit 100 for Felthorpe A as they narrowly beat Aylsham A, while Simon Taylor’s 91no saw Sheringham home in their game.