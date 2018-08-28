Search

Advanced search

Brown plays a key role as Norfolk win his final match in charge

PUBLISHED: 07:52 05 September 2018

Chris Brown's final day as Norfolk captain proved to be a memorable one Picture: Tim Ferley

Chris Brown's final day as Norfolk captain proved to be a memorable one Picture: Tim Ferley

Tim Ferley

Chris Brown enjoyed a memorable final afternoon as Norfolk captain as he helped them to an impressive 114-run victory over Bedfordshire at Luton.

Chris Brown enjoyed a memorable final afternoon as Norfolk captain as he helped his side to an impressive 114-run victory over Bedfordshire at Luton on Tuesday.

The long serving skipper bowed out on a high note with figures of 4-22 in 14 overs, while fellow spinner Ashley Watson also did his county proud by taking 4-39.

Working in tandem, the spinners reduced the hosts from 144-3 to 169 all out to turn what looked like being a tame draw into a third win of the Minor Counties Championship campaign.

A pleasing end to Brown’s 17-year stint as a Norfolk player enabled his side to secure a fifth placed finish in the East Division, 21 points adrift of champions Lincolnshire, a side they beat comfortably in their opening fixture.

Norfolk had started the day with a lead of 161 and with Sam Arthurton and Tom New both well set knew quick runs were required to give themselves plenty of time to bowl out the opposition.

Arthurton managed to add 20 to his overnight 100 before being stumped, leaving him with a magnificent 822 runs for the season, while New powered on to move from 35 overnight to an unbeaten 114 as Brown declared on 269-5 for a lead of 283.

It completed an excellent season for the county professional, who proved a more than adequate replacement for the unavailable Rob Taylor as he contributed 496 runs at an average of 55.

Bedfordshire made a soild start in reply, with opener Luke Thomas taking centre stage as they passed three figures for the loss of only two wickets.

Seamers Andy Hanby and Ben France accounted for James Kettleborough and Ben Mansell respectively, but when Thomas was going well with Matt Taylor the season look set for a low-key finish.

But Brown then grabbed the crucial wicket of Taylor for 30 - one of six lbw decisions that went in Norfolk’s favour - to leave Bedfordshire on 107-3. It was still looking reasonably comfortable for the hosts as Thomas added a further 37 with Drew Brierley (21) - but when Brown had the star man caught by Will Rogers for 77 the rot quickly set in.

Watson had Brierley caught by Chris Read and from then on it was something of a procession, with Watson taking three more wickets and Brown two as the final five wickets tumbled for just 21 runs.

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

New service providing ’vital support’ for dementia patients launches in Waveney

The new Waveney service will help dementia patients access better information and support. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wroxham hit the goal trail to see off Thetford Town

Simon Lappin, pictured during his time with King's Lynn Town, was on target for Wroxham against Thetford Town Picture: Archant

Public invited to share ideas for re-designed play area

Friends in a play area. PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: It’s Oliveira’s job to show Farke he can be reintegrated at City

David Freezer
Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich City since the final game of last season, a 5-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Chris Goreham: All good things come to an end but thankfully it wasn’t on Sunday

Chris Goreham
Alex Tettey's keeps a close eye on Ipswich's Jordan Spence. Picture: Steve Waller

Rapid rise continuing for Canaries prospect Aarons after derby debut

David Freezer
Max Aarons made his league debut for Norwich City during Sunday's game at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Lee Payne: City will be fine this season but the gap between us and Ipswich is closing

Lee Payne
Grant Hanley shepherds the ball away from Ipswich's Kayden Jackson. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Ipswich points, cup and Colney progress, Russ out and break time

Michael Bailey
The latest PinkUn Norwich City Podcast takes a point off Ipswich and runs all the way back to Cardiff, to reminisce about Dennis Srbeny's star turn. All that and more from Michael, Paddy and David.

Most Read Sport

‘The whole Norwich family was beautiful to me’ – It’s home, sweet home for City’s German midfielder

Moritz Leitner (10) strides out at Bramall Lane - a tough Championship task, but the likes of which the Norwich City midfielder would not change for the world. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: It’s Oliveira’s job to show Farke he can be reintegrated at City

Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich City since the final game of last season, a 5-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Boothroyd hoping for Carrow Road backing as ‘exceptional’ Maddison returns to Norwich

England U21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd was in Russia as part of the senior squad's back-room team during the World Cup Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Gallery: Darren Eadie is the latest in a long line of former Canaries to play non league football

Darren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

‘I don’t think he is ready for the senior team, yet’ – Maddison must wait for England call-up

Former Norwich City star James Maddison is set to be in England U21 action at Carrow Road on Thursday night Picture: Mike Egerton/PA
Rain

Rain

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists