Norfolk bidding for Twenty20 glory at Wormsley

PUBLISHED: 10:10 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:10 24 August 2018

A view of the pavilion at Wormsley Cricket Club as England playing Australia during day four of the First Women's Ashes test match Picture: PA

Norfolk skipper Ashley Watson wants his side to rise to the occasion tomorrow when they compete in the Minor Counties Twenty20 Finals Day at Wormsley.

With the competition being played at what has been described as the most beautiful cricket ground in the country, and a bumper crowd expected, it will be a big occasion for Watson and his team whatever happens on the pitch.

But the captain wants the finals to be remembered for a Norfolk triumph - and not for a pleasant day out at a venue that has been graced by many great players since the late philanthropist Sir Paul Getty decided back in the late 1980s he wanted a cricket ground on his estate.

The inaugural game at the Buckinghamshire venue in 1992 was attended by the Queen Mother, then Prime Minister Sir John Major, Sir Michael Caine and cricket legends Denis Compton and Brian Johnston.

Since then, Wormsley has seen great innings from many iconic players, including 100s by Brian Lara and Graham Gooch, and in recent years has played host to England Women’s Test matches against Australia and India.

“It is something we have been really looking forward ever since we qualified earlier in the summer,” said Watson. “I have never been there before but it looks like a wonderful place to play cricket. From what I hear they are expecting a crowd of over 2,000 so that’s something else to look forward to but the most important thing is that we go out there and give a good account of ourselves. We will be going there to try and win the competition and if we play as well as we can we will have every chance.”

Norfolk tackle Cheshire in the opening match of the day at 10am, with Devon taking on Berkshire in the second semi-final and the final to follow later in the afternoon.

Norfolk have named a squad of 12 for the competition, with a notable absentee being young all-rounder Ben Coote, who aggravated a hamstring injury in the three-day game against Cambridgeshire.

Squad: S Arthurton, J Reynolds, J Taylor, M Plater, T New (wkt), B France, S Marillier, W Rogers, A Watson (capt), B Stolworthy, R Findlay, A Hanby.

