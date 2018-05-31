Search

Advanced search

Tough day for batsmen at Manor Park as Norfolk are pegged back

PUBLISHED: 08:43 21 August 2018

Andy Hanby prepares to deliver on the second day of Norfolk's Minor Counties Championship match against Cambridgeshire at Manor Park Picture: TIM FERLEY

Andy Hanby prepares to deliver on the second day of Norfolk's Minor Counties Championship match against Cambridgeshire at Manor Park Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

Runs were at a premium as Norfolk struggled to build on their promising start on the second day of the final Festival of Cricket fixture against Cambridgeshire.

Players from both sides found it difficult to get the ball away on a slow Manor Park surface, with no fewer than 27 maidens being recorded and only 234 runs being scored in just over 94 overs.

The battle of attrition saw Norfolk get up to 238 in their first innings before the visitors recovered from a shaky start to finish on 119-3 for a lead of 91.

Having started the day less than a hundred runs in arrears with eight wickets standing, the home side will have to produce something extraordinary on the final day to get the win they require to retain any hope of challenging for the Minor Counties East Division title, with a draw looking the most likely result now.

Starting the day on 113-2, with Sam Arthurton well set on 58, Norfolk were looking to build up a sizeable first innings advantage, but with tight bowling keeping them in firmly check they could only advance at a rate of around two-and-a-half an over.

The score had moved slowly on to 156 before Arthurton was the first man to go, caught by Josh Bowers off the bowling of Rob Sayer for 89 - and from then it was just a case of the hosts ekeing out as many runs as they could.

Jason Reynolds battled his way to 23 in 87 balls and that proved to be the second highest home score of the day as Noroflk slipped to 216-8 before a quick-fire unbeaten 16 from Ryan Findlay that included two sixes helped stretch the lead to a modest 28.

Sayer led the Cambridgeshire bowling effort with figures of 6-83 while Paul McMahon took 2-31 in 17 accurate overs.

Norfolk’s bowlers made a decent start in reply, with Andy Hanby taking two wickets and stand-in captain Ashley Watson one as the visitors were reduced to 53-3 in their second innings.

But Josh Bowers (60 not out) and Rob Sayer (19 not out) steadied the ship with an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 66 before play was called off early because of bad light.

Latest from the EDP

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

New group aboutDereham has its say on article criticising the town

Dereham Shopping Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Watch: Our reporters discuss all the latest Canaries issues ahead of Preston clash

David Freezer
Norwich City and Onel Hernandez are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United when they take on Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Opinion: Matthew Howman: So what’s not working for Norwich City – the players, the analysis... or both?

Matthew Howman
A frustrated Daniel Farke during the defeat at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video: Daniel Farke on Timm Klose’s future and links to Dijon striker

Timm Klose is in Daniel Farke's plans for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: TEAM NEWS: Double fitness boost for Norwich City ahead of Preston clash

Todd Cantwell is back in the mix for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ex-Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong could be back in football - with QPR

Sebastien Bassong could be in line for a return to professional football, with QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Daniel Farke brushes off latest Chris Wilder flashpoint following touchline dash

Norwich City's latest trip to Bramall Lane had a sting in the tail Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists