Three points is all it needs for St Andrews to claim league crown

St Andrews are on the verge of their first Norfolk Cricket League title after beating Caister in a low scoring encounter at Dussindale.

Set 141 to win, Caister were bowled out for 90 thanks to Yathesraj Kailainathan.

St Andrews need three points next weekend to seal their triumph in the Ashburnham Solicitors-sponsored league, as Saxlingham thrashed Overstrand by 108 runs.

Craig Beeden cracked 101 and Ross Bilham 69 in their 276-5, despite Billy Yarham’s 4-57.

Reepham and Salle’s relegation was confirmed at Narborough, Jack Crisp (76*) and Peter Crisp (51) starring as the hosts scored 242 to win by 118 runs.

Felthorpe’s miserable season went from bad to worse as they were shot out for a miserly 15 by Castle Rising, Rob Child doing the damage with 5-7.

Earlier, ‘Extras’ top-scored with 74, with Rob Child grabbing 62 as Castle Rising piled up 269. Wayne Goreham hit 57 for Kirkley and Belton, but Sam Booker’s 79* ensured victory for Southwold.

Aylsham St Giles confirmed their Division 2 East title as they beat Rollesby, who need to better Gillingham’s result next weekend to stay up. Darren Fowles hit 59 in vain for Gillingham as they lost to Happisburgh.

Halvergate sealed second place with an easy win over Drayton, Stuart Willimott taking 4-31 as they were bowled out for 80.

Neil Barker’s 4-10 helped Eaton to victory over Great Yarmouth, while Wensum easily beat relegated Kirkley & Belton A.

Mellis celebrated winning Division 2 West, as Tim Saunderson (55) and Neil Spence (63) starred in their 243-9 against Great Melton B, Clinton McKay taking 4-56. Christiaan Partridge then took 4-19 to see them to their title.

Castle Acre sit second as Elliott Whiting took 5-16 and Steven Piper hit 55* as they saw off Gooderstone. Beeston remain third, as Liam Wall hit 66 in their win. Saham Toney were bundled out for 37 by Garboldisham B, and sit in the relegation places, while already doomed Great Ellingham lost to East Harling, as they moved out of the relegation zone.

In a tense day in 3 East, Bystanders were confirmed champions.

Nathan Lake took 6-22 – including a hat-trick – as Bystanders dismissed Acle B for 53.

Sprowston B helped them to stay a point ahead of Frettenham as they beat the runners-up in their final game.

Jude Asken hit 73* for Bungay, Jake Brown grabbed 53* for Coltishall and Tharmalingan Senthurnathan got 67 for Martham.

Division 3 West sees Snettisham A crowned champions, Lloyd Osbourne hitting 52 in their win. Thornham were indebted to Ben Harris (61*) and Andy Arnold (54) as they beat Swanton Morley to stay second, Jacob Seed getting 4-29. Beetley’s Michael Calvert took 5-26 as they stay third and host Thornham next week for the final promotion slot from Level Three.

North Elmham are relegated, despite Olly Hall’s 57, as Rockland’s Sanjeeva Jayakody’s 59* ensured the win. Hockwold thrashed relegated Dersingham, thanks to Malcolm Wright (116*), Alan Thulbourne (64) and Aaron Keaney (4-7).

In 3 Central, Topcroft B’s relegation was confirmed as they lost to already relegated Old Buckenham. Elsewhere, Khalid Mair (73) and Nathan Sharpe (57) helped Cringleford Lodge to a win at champions Hingham, Andrew Cooper scoring a consolation 57*. James Sneddon (60), Paul Sprong (87*) and Dan Armstrong (4-49) ensured Ketteringham Hall stayed second. Kieron Latta’s 63* was in vain as Malayalees won, while Hardingham’s Dan Kelly’s 5-39 was not enough as George Halfacree’s 4-32 saw New Buckenham to victory.

Division 4 East sees Brooke B and Old Catton A promoted and they fight it out on the last day for the title. Phil Carver’s 4-13 saw off Broadland’s challenge. Andy Gregory hit 57 for Diss B in 4 South, while Heacham celebrated promotion from 4 West in style as Anthony Sadler (78), Matthew Wright (77) and George Loughlin (4-12) saw off Denver A. Boughton join them as runners-up after winning. Reepham & Salle A top 4 North despite losing, while Aldborough missed the chance to overtake them, losing by one wicket to Sprowston C.