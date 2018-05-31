Search

Norfolk Under-11s turn on the style in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:47 17 August 2018

Pictured with ex England cricketer Dean Headley are the Norfolk U11 award winners, from left to right, Adam Robson, Johnny Shaw, Lewis Reeder, Thomas Robson and Jack Garner Picture: DAVID REEDER

Pictured with ex England cricketer Dean Headley are the Norfolk U11 award winners, from left to right, Adam Robson, Johnny Shaw, Lewis Reeder, Thomas Robson and Jack Garner Picture: DAVID REEDER

Norfolk U-11s travelled to the Royal Hospital School in Suffolk for their annual tour and won all their games.

They opened up by beating Northumberland by nine wickets after restricting them to 143-8 (Amos Coates 37 not out, Thomas Robson 74 not out, Lewis Reeder 2-13).

Another 45-over match against Cleveland saw Norfolk win by three wickets after skittling out the opposition for 91 (Jack Rowley 2-12, Johnny Shaw 2-5, Reeder 5-19, Sam Kassulke 45 not out).

Norfolk then won both their Twenty20s against Oxfordshire and Lincolnshire, with Shaw (69 not out) scoring his first county half century. On the final day Norfolk played Cumbria in a 35-over game and posted 170-9 before winning by 78 runs (Reeder 59, Kassulke 44, Sam Reynolds 3-5, Adam Robson 4-8, Jack Garner 3-10).

Norfolk U-14s finished their league season with a disappointing loss to Hertfordshire at Halvergate. Chasing 198 (Cameron Graveling 2-33) the hosts fell well short, despite 49 from Cameron Tasker.

Live

