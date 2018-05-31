Hanby strikes in final over off the day to secure victory for Norfolk

Ryan Findlay on his way to the four wicket haul that helped Norfolk to victory Picture: TIM FERLEY Archant

Norfolk moved into contention for the Minor Counties Championship Eastern Division title by securing their second win of the season in dramatic fashion at Manor Park on Tuesday.

A positive approach from home skipper Chris Brown and his Hertfordshire counterpart Reece Hussain helped to make up for lost time after two rain-shortened days.

Two sporting declarations produced a truly memorable finish, with Andy Hanby trapping tailender Ed Wharton leg before in the final over of the day to clinch a thrilling 80-run success.

Hussain, nephew of former England captain Nasser, declared Hertfordshire’s first innings at their overnight total of 111-6 and then used some of his occasional bowlers - eight in all - to help Norfolk move swiftly to their declaration after just 36 overs.

The hosts were 15-2 at one stage, with first innings stars Matt Plater and Tom New making just five between them, but an unbroken third wicket stand of 162 between Sam Arthurton (104 from 96 balls) and Will Rogers (62) allowed Brown to set Hertfordshire 276 to win, with Norfolk finishing on 177-2.

It was Arthurton’s second century of the three-day campaign and maintained a terrific run this season that has produced 569 runs at an average of over 95.

Hertfordshire made a decent start to their reply, with Steve Gale and James Scott putting on 45 for the first wicket, but once they had been removed by Hanby and Brown respectively it became a struggle for survival for the away side.

Wickets started to tumble on a regular basis and they slipped from 99-2 to 137-8, with Horsford slow left-armer Ryan Findlay setting up the victory on his home ground with a superb final return of 15-4-36-4, his best Championship figures in four years.

Jamie Southgate (53) and Wharton (12) ensured it would be a nailbiting finish by putting on 53 for the ninth wicket, but Findlay swung the game back in Norfolk’s favour by catching Southgate off his own bowling.

The result was still in the balance, but Hanby produced an excellent delivery from the second ball of the final over to settle it.

The win takes Norfolk up to fourth in the Eastern Division, 17 points behind leaders Lincolnshire with two matches to play.

Cambridgeshire visit Manor Park on Sunday for the final match in the Norfolk Festival of Cricket.