Search

Advanced search

Brown moves up to second in the Norfolk standings on a rain-affected day

PUBLISHED: 07:02 14 August 2018

Chris Brown is congratulated by his Norfolk colleagues after moving second in the county's all-time list of Minor Counties Championship wicket-takers Picture: TIM FERLEY

Chris Brown is congratulated by his Norfolk colleagues after moving second in the county's all-time list of Minor Counties Championship wicket-takers Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

Norfolk’s match against Hertfordshire was cut short for the second day running - but there was still time for a little bit of history to be made at Manor Park.

Norfolk keeper Tom New and first slip Sam Arthurton wait for any mistakes Picture: TIM FERLEYNorfolk keeper Tom New and first slip Sam Arthurton wait for any mistakes Picture: TIM FERLEY

Skipper Chris Brown brightened up a generally gloomy afternoon by claiming the scalp he needed to become the county’s second highest wicket-taker of all time in the Minor Counties Championship.

He went into the match level with the late, great Tracey Moore on 474 wickets - and moved above him when he bowled Ben Cowell for a duck to help reduce Hertfordshire to 111-6, a first innings deficit of 98.

That wicket apart it was a generally frustrating day for players and spectators alike, with overnight rain delaying the start before the second of two heavy showers saw play called off with only 39 overs having been delivered.

Norfolk did their utmost to make a game of it by declaring on their ovenight score of 209-6, with Tom New left unbeaten on 60, and once play finally got under way they quickly started to make inroads into the Hertfordshire batting.

Andy Hanby set the ball rolling by having James Scott caught by Brett Stolworthy for a golden duck and it was soon 24-3, with Ben France trapping Joe Cooke leg before for seven and Hanby having Tanweer Sikandar caught by Hanby for two.

Opener Steve Gale and skipper Reece Hussain repaired some of the damage to take the score past 70 but it wasn’t long before three more wickets fell to leave the visitors on 95-6, with their problems exacerbated by Gale having to retire when feeling unwell.

France, who bowled unchanged through the day, had Hussain caught by Ashley Watson for 16 and Hanby then trapped Dominic Chatfield in front of the stumps for the same score before Brown’s big moment left Hertfordshire in all sorts of trouble.

It was Brown’s 501st Championship wicket overall, following an earlier stint with Cheshire, and left only Michael Falcon, who took 690 wickets for Norfolk between 1907 and 1946, above him in the Norfolk standings.

The good news for the visitors was that Gale was able to return to the fray after a precautionary trip to hospital and he finished unbeaten on 44 as the visitors avoided further loss with the storm clouds gathering.

The onus is now on the two captains to come up with a formula to ensure the game doesn’t peter out into a draw - and that looks set to happen to give both teams a chance of going for the win.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate: Your Canaries questions answered

Michael Bailey
Defeat was hard to take for the traveling Norwich City fans at Sheffield United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Declan Rudd short of insider information ahead of return to Norwich City

Declan Rudd will be heading back to unfamiliar territory when Preston play at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists