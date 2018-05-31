Search

Advanced search

St Andrews are on top as the ups and downs begin to become more clear

PUBLISHED: 11:49 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:49 13 August 2018

Promotion and relegation issues are becoming clearer in the Norfolk Cricket League Picture: Archant

Promotion and relegation issues are becoming clearer in the Norfolk Cricket League Picture: Archant

Archant

With just a fortnight to go in the 2018 season, a few promotion and relegation issues have been decided.

St Andrews stay top of the pile in the Norfolk Cricket League, sponsored by Ashburnham Solicitors, with a comfortable win over Narborough.

Louis Bellchamber cracked 122 and Yadesh Kailainathan 67 as they put up 290, while Narborough hit 219 in reply, Jimmy Grass getting 56.

Caister stay in second position – and play St Andrews next week in a crucial game – winning a close encounter against Southwold.

Shawn Goodby hit 56 and Robert Brown 50 as they posted 161-5, while Southwold were 117-2 in reply, thanks to 50 from Stefan Clifford, but Goodby (4-36) and Andy Myhill (5-20) then ripped through the batting to bowl Southwold out for 138.

Saxlingham remain just behind in third place, Craig Beeden scoring 55 and taking 5-12 in their win over hapless Felthorpe, whose relegation was confirmed, Steven Ridout (58) and James Hunt (67) providing some resistance.

Overstrand won the relegation battle against Reepham & Salle, who now look set to join Felthorpe, by a mere four runs, Neil Yarham (71) and David Yarham (54) helping the hosts to 240, Sam Tomlinson taking 4-40, while Joe Hollis hit 89 in reply.

Mellis march on in Division 2 West, Tom Miller with 91 and Christiaan Partridge with 6-12 pushing East Harling into the relegation places.

Great Ellingham’s relegation is confirmed as they lost to Castle Acre, while Sandringham A climbed out with Sid Dobing’s 148* and Damon Hudson’s 4-14 ensuring their victory. Toby Culling grabbed 65 in Garboldisham B’s victory, while Beeston slipped up at Gooderstone.

Aylsham St Giles are almost there in Division 2 East, while Halvergate also won to remain in second position, putting Gillingham into a relegation place.

Michael Barker (116*) and Rob Breeze (87*) helped Eaton to 236-2, while Jon Spinks (5-21) whipped Happisburgh out for 88 in reply. Ed Roffey’s 59 helped Rollesby to 110 all out, and Rob Sparkes’ 5-9 shot Wensum out for just 18. Kirkley and Belton’s concession to Drayton confirmed their relegation.

Hingham won the Division 3 Central title and promotion with a comfortable win over New Buckenham.

Al Watts took 5-34 as Malayalees slipped to defeat at Hethersett & Tas Valley B.

Sam Palmer hit 57 for Hardingham A, but Kieron Latta’s 56 saw Rackheath home. Old Buckenham B are relegated, while Topcroft B are certain to join them.

Division 3 East sees Frettenham on top, Reg Brown (59) and Jake Norton (5-19) ensuring their win.

Bystanders remain in second place after their victory. Rob Lam took a hat-trick and Tim Porter grabbed 53* as Sprowston beat relegated Blundeston and Somerleyton.

Snettisham A cemented their position at the top of Division 3 West, despite Beetley’s Paul Taylor taking 4-27. Thornham go second, Kevin Williamson taking 4-24 as they beat relegated Dersingham, despite the efforts of Delme Lewis (4-20) and Shaun Felgate (54).

North Elmham threw themselves a relegation lifeline, Oli Jaggard (68) and Olly Hall (59*) leading the way in their win over Swanton Morley.

Matt Footman hit 99* and Calum Cromer-Russell 50* as Castle Rising overtook Swaffham’s 173 by 10 wickets, while Rocklands A’s William Watling’s 5-11 was too good for Hockwold A.

Bystanders A celebrated the Division 4 South title, despite losing to Garboldisham C. Hingham A remain in second position, thanks to Dave Fenner (124), Jason Utting (64 and 4-14) and Robbie Everett (4-22) as they won easily.

Division 4 East sees a three-way scrap for the title, Brooke B tying with Great Yarmouth A, Clive Bennett top-scoring with 59 for Brooke, while Mark Thompson’s 73* was not quite enough to ensure victory. Broadland head the section, but Brooke and Old Catton A are just behind with a game in hand.

Division 4 West sees Heacham and Boughton in first and second places respectively, Boughton losing ground as they slipped up at Bircham A, while inactive Reepham and Salle A still head Division 4 North, as Aldborough lost to Sheringham A.

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate: Your Canaries questions answered

Michael Bailey
Defeat was hard to take for the traveling Norwich City fans at Sheffield United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Declan Rudd short of insider information ahead of return to Norwich City

Declan Rudd will be heading back to unfamiliar territory when Preston play at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists