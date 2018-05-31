St Andrews are on top as the ups and downs begin to become more clear

Promotion and relegation issues are becoming clearer in the Norfolk Cricket League Picture: Archant Archant

With just a fortnight to go in the 2018 season, a few promotion and relegation issues have been decided.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Andrews stay top of the pile in the Norfolk Cricket League, sponsored by Ashburnham Solicitors, with a comfortable win over Narborough.

Louis Bellchamber cracked 122 and Yadesh Kailainathan 67 as they put up 290, while Narborough hit 219 in reply, Jimmy Grass getting 56.

Caister stay in second position – and play St Andrews next week in a crucial game – winning a close encounter against Southwold.

Shawn Goodby hit 56 and Robert Brown 50 as they posted 161-5, while Southwold were 117-2 in reply, thanks to 50 from Stefan Clifford, but Goodby (4-36) and Andy Myhill (5-20) then ripped through the batting to bowl Southwold out for 138.

Saxlingham remain just behind in third place, Craig Beeden scoring 55 and taking 5-12 in their win over hapless Felthorpe, whose relegation was confirmed, Steven Ridout (58) and James Hunt (67) providing some resistance.

Overstrand won the relegation battle against Reepham & Salle, who now look set to join Felthorpe, by a mere four runs, Neil Yarham (71) and David Yarham (54) helping the hosts to 240, Sam Tomlinson taking 4-40, while Joe Hollis hit 89 in reply.

Mellis march on in Division 2 West, Tom Miller with 91 and Christiaan Partridge with 6-12 pushing East Harling into the relegation places.

Great Ellingham’s relegation is confirmed as they lost to Castle Acre, while Sandringham A climbed out with Sid Dobing’s 148* and Damon Hudson’s 4-14 ensuring their victory. Toby Culling grabbed 65 in Garboldisham B’s victory, while Beeston slipped up at Gooderstone.

Aylsham St Giles are almost there in Division 2 East, while Halvergate also won to remain in second position, putting Gillingham into a relegation place.

Michael Barker (116*) and Rob Breeze (87*) helped Eaton to 236-2, while Jon Spinks (5-21) whipped Happisburgh out for 88 in reply. Ed Roffey’s 59 helped Rollesby to 110 all out, and Rob Sparkes’ 5-9 shot Wensum out for just 18. Kirkley and Belton’s concession to Drayton confirmed their relegation.

Hingham won the Division 3 Central title and promotion with a comfortable win over New Buckenham.

Al Watts took 5-34 as Malayalees slipped to defeat at Hethersett & Tas Valley B.

Sam Palmer hit 57 for Hardingham A, but Kieron Latta’s 56 saw Rackheath home. Old Buckenham B are relegated, while Topcroft B are certain to join them.

Division 3 East sees Frettenham on top, Reg Brown (59) and Jake Norton (5-19) ensuring their win.

Bystanders remain in second place after their victory. Rob Lam took a hat-trick and Tim Porter grabbed 53* as Sprowston beat relegated Blundeston and Somerleyton.

Snettisham A cemented their position at the top of Division 3 West, despite Beetley’s Paul Taylor taking 4-27. Thornham go second, Kevin Williamson taking 4-24 as they beat relegated Dersingham, despite the efforts of Delme Lewis (4-20) and Shaun Felgate (54).

North Elmham threw themselves a relegation lifeline, Oli Jaggard (68) and Olly Hall (59*) leading the way in their win over Swanton Morley.

Matt Footman hit 99* and Calum Cromer-Russell 50* as Castle Rising overtook Swaffham’s 173 by 10 wickets, while Rocklands A’s William Watling’s 5-11 was too good for Hockwold A.

Bystanders A celebrated the Division 4 South title, despite losing to Garboldisham C. Hingham A remain in second position, thanks to Dave Fenner (124), Jason Utting (64 and 4-14) and Robbie Everett (4-22) as they won easily.

Division 4 East sees a three-way scrap for the title, Brooke B tying with Great Yarmouth A, Clive Bennett top-scoring with 59 for Brooke, while Mark Thompson’s 73* was not quite enough to ensure victory. Broadland head the section, but Brooke and Old Catton A are just behind with a game in hand.

Division 4 West sees Heacham and Boughton in first and second places respectively, Boughton losing ground as they slipped up at Bircham A, while inactive Reepham and Salle A still head Division 4 North, as Aldborough lost to Sheringham A.