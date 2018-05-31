Norfolk finish on 209-6 - after passing three figures without loss

Tom New, who was unbeaten on 60 at the close, takes the attack to the opposition Picture: TIM FERLEY Archant

Norfolk failed to make full use of an excellent start to a weather-affected first day of their Minor Counties Championship clash with Hertfordshire at Manor Park on Sunday.

Matt Plater on his way to an impressive 60 for Norfolk against Hertfordshire Picture: TIM FERLEY Matt Plater on his way to an impressive 60 for Norfolk against Hertfordshire Picture: TIM FERLEY

Needing to win the second match of the annual Festival of Cricket to stand any chance of challenging for the title Chris Brown’s side passed three figures without loss after a delayed start caused by a damp outfield.

But opener Matthew Plater and Sam Arthurton then went in quick succession, swiftly followed by Will Rogers, and all of sudden it was 108-3.

Norfolk regrouped to finish on 209-6 but they will now need to bat and bowl really well over the next two days to get the result they need to apply a little pressure on the pacesetters.

After being asked to bat first in damp conditions, with plenty of cloud about, Plater and Arthurton did well to see off the new ball before putting together an excellent first wicket stand of 106.

Arthurton had made 32 when he was first to go, caught by Ben Cowell off Ed Wharton, and as so often happens, Plater soon followed him back to the pavilion.

The Vauxhall Mallards man became the first of Ben Waring’s four victims when he was bowled for an excellent 60 that featured no fewer than 13 boundaries, almost half of the side’s total for the day.

Rogers, who had scored an unbeaten 135 for Horsford the previous day, lasted just seven balls before being stumped off Waring without troubling the scorers, and after a partial recovery led by Tom New and Ben France that took the hosts to 153-3 there was another rush of wickets.

France was caught by Waring off the bowling of Joe Cooke for 12 and Waring then claimed the wickets of John Ewart and Ashley Watson to leave Norfolk struggling on 170-6.

Ewart marked his return to the county scene by making just five while Watson’s disappointing season with the bat continued when he was out for a duck.

Fortunately for Norfolk their professional New, who had made a maiden century for the county in last week’s draw against Staffordshire, was still at the crease.

He needed some support however and got it from Brett Stolworthy as an unbroken stand of 39 saw Brown’s men to the close, with 75.1 overs having been bowled.

New finished unbeaten on 60, having faced 126 balls, while Stolworthy was 15 not out.