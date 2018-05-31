Search

Advanced search

Norfolk lead by 242 with 10 wickets standing going into final day against Staffordshire

PUBLISHED: 09:35 07 August 2018

Jason Reynolds on the offensive during his unbeaten opening stand of 146 with Sam Arthurton Picture: TIM FERLEY

Jason Reynolds on the offensive during his unbeaten opening stand of 146 with Sam Arthurton Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

Norfolk moved into a position of strength on the second day of their opening Festival match against an in-form Staffordshire side - and will now be looking to complete the job.

Skipper Chris Brown in full flight for Norfolk at a sun-drenched Manor Park yesterday Picture: TIM FERLEYSkipper Chris Brown in full flight for Norfolk at a sun-drenched Manor Park yesterday Picture: TIM FERLEY

Skipper Chris Brown led the way with four wickets on another hot day at Manor Park as the visitors were bowled out for just 206 in their first innings, a deficit of 96.

And Sam Arthurton and Jason Reynolds then pressed home the advantage by putting on an unbeaten 146 for the first wicket, leaving Norfolk 242 ahead going into the final day.

There’s still plenty of work to be done if the hosts are to inflict a first defeat of the summer on the early pacesetters in the Minor Counties Championship East Division, but Brown’s team could hardly have wished for a better first two days to their home campaign.

Starting on 54-1 in reply to Norfolk’s 302, Staffordshire got off to a solid start, with Kadeer Ali and Alex Mellor taking the score to 99-1 before Brett Stolworthy had the latter caught behind by Sam Groves for 20.

Stolworthy then struck with his next delivery to bowl Peter Wilshaw for a duck - and it wasn’t long before the visitors had slipped to 137-7, with Stolworthy adding to his tally and Brown weighing in with three wickets.

Former county cricketer Kadeer, who watched the carnage unfold at the other end, finally found a willing accomplice in the form of Brinder Phagura, who helped him add 43 for the eighth wicket.

But Ashley Watson then became the second Norfolk bowler to strike twice in succesive balls as he had Phagura stumped by Groves for 17 before trapping Dan Richardson leg before.

Kadeer had just last man Paul Byrne for company but together they added a further 36 to take their side past the 200 mark before the opener’s marathon effort finally came to a close when he was caught by Tom New off Brown for an excellent 124 in 231 balls.

The skipper finished with figures of 24.2-7-43-4 - a superb effort in the stifling conditions - while Stolworthy took 3-35 and Watson 2-32.

Batting looked a lot easier when Norfolk’s second innings got under way and although it still wasn’t straightforward to get the ball away Arthurton (88 not out) and Reynolds (50 not out) scored at more than three an over to take their side up to 146-0 at the close.

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Opinion: Matthew Howman: So what’s not working for Norwich City – the players, the analysis... or both?

Matthew Howman
A frustrated Daniel Farke during the defeat at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists