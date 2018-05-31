Search

Norfolk Under-17s maintain their impressive form

PUBLISHED: 09:13 03 August 2018

Norfolk Under-17s, who have been performing well of late, pictured with county captain and coach Chris Brown Picture: KERRY LAKE

Norfolk Under-17s, who have been performing well of late, pictured with county captain and coach Chris Brown Picture: KERRY LAKE

Norfolk’s Under-17s maintained their successful run with two wins over Hunts Under-17s.

The two day game at Ramsey saw excellent individual performances from Kieran Peters (15-3-42-7), Charlie Rogers (23-3-56-4), Harry Williams (104 not out and Nat Laws (83).

A Twenty20 fixture was won by six wickets (Williams 67, Rogers 4-0-18-3).

The previous week Norfolk, sponsored by Loveday Partners, beat Hertfordshire in both formats of the game. In the two day game at Sprowston the visitors set a daunting target after declaring on 408 off 85.1 overs. The Norfolk batsmen chased down the score, declaring on 411-6 (Laws 102, William Woodhead 74 not out, Williams 71).

The one day game at Cromer saw a third century, this time from Hudson de Lucchi (111), as Norfolk scored 277. In reply Herts were dismissed for 196 (Williams 7-0-34-3).

Norfolk earlier played Suffolk. They won the two day game, making 259 for 95.5 overs in reply to 201 (Woodhead 74, Williams 63, Sam Tinkler 11-4-41-4). They lost the one day game making 252-9 off 50 overs (Billy Buckingham 59) in reply to 313-3 off 50 overs.

Norfolk Under-14s, sponsored by Great Barn Farm Holidays, lost their latest ECB match against Cambridgeshire.

After a lengthy rain delay Norfolk subsided from 31-0 to 70 all out with Freddie Fairey’s 27 off just 16 balls the only highlight.

Norfolk bowled with fire and accuracy with Will Bowman, Cameron Graveling and Luke Bettridge all impressing, but Cambridgeshire reached their total for the loss of three wickets in the 22nd over.

Norfolk Under-11s, sponsored by NFU Mutual Norwich Branch, visited Exning to play Suffolk and won by 102 runs.

Norfolk reached 247-7 in their 35 overs with Amos Coates recording his maiden half century for the county before going on to score 74 and Thomas Robson making 59.

In reply Suffolk closed on 145-6.

The following day at Old Buckenham visitors Bedfordshire posted 168 all out. In reply Norfolk started well but only had four batsmen reach double figures - Menuka Jayakody, Thomas Robson, Lewis Reeder and Adam Robson - as they were bowled out for 133.

Live

