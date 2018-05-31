Mills joins the elite of Norfolk juniors after national singles success

Norfolk's new national champion Dan Mills Picture: Submitted Archant

Dan Mills, who plays for County Arts, is the 2018 Bowls England National Junior Singles champion.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mills lifted the prestigious title on Sunday at Victoria Park in Leamington Spa.

He opened with a comfortable 21-7 first round victory over Kurt Murray from Dorset and then followed this up with narrow 21-19 win over Bedfordshire’s Chris Beard before a 21-15 victory over Tom Newman of Wiltshire to reach the second day of the competition and the quarter-finals.

Mill came up against Hampshire’s Danny Smith and a 21-14 victory put him into the semi-final against local rivals Suffolk, represented by Lee Calver, where a convincing 21-8 victory secured him a place in the final against Lancashire’s Anthony Booth-Young.

Mills trailed 9-4 in the early exchanges of the final, before a really good period of play saw him lead 16-12. Booth-Young then fought back and regained the lead at 18-17, before Mills picked up a full count of four to secure a 21-18 victory.

The victory is Norfolk’s first success in this event for a decade and by lifting the title Mills joins Norfolk’s previous winners, Jamie Chestney of Hunstanton in 2009, Ian Daines of Wymondham Dell in 1990 and Ian Grady of Gaywood Park in 1982 and will now go on to represent England in the 2019 British Isle Championships.

Norfolk completed their Eastern Counties League programme with victory over Suffolk at Diss on Saturday, winning by 120 shots to 114 and taking 15 points. The results mean Norfolk finished in third place in the table with three wins and three losses, with the title going to Hertfordshire, who won all their matches.

Rinks wins were achieved by Barney Wymer and George Tubby.

Rink scores: Tom Cooper, Rhys Morgan, Jack Wells and Peter Boldero 18 Ryan Claxton 21, Jack Larter, Geoff Batley, Aaron Stimson and George Tubby 24 Ali Leeks 10, Gary Mallett, Ben Hunter, Jack Adcock and John Ottaway 17 Andrew Drummond 17, Ryan Garman, Clive Derry, Jake Leslie and Brian Taylor 15 Peter Hurren 20, James Browse, Tony Applegate, Alan Benson-Nutt and Barney Wymer 25 Lee Spraggs 19, Richard Church, Peter Cottee, Alan Willer & John George 21 Terry Goodchild 27.