Swaffham’s Nic Cains turns on style at PGA Pro-am

PUBLISHED: 09:07 10 August 2018

Sheringham captain Les Mitchell (left) and Royal Cromer captain Mick Baxter (right) flank the Summer Classic winners Nic Cains and Matt Strudwick. Cains has now followed up his success on the north Norfolk with another victory at Saffron Walden Picture: Golf in England

Archant

Swaffham professional Nic Cains turned on the style to claim his second East PGA victory in the space of a month.

Cains fired a superb six under par 66 to win the Charity Pro-am at Saffron Walden Golf Club last Friday.

He polished off his round with a seventh birdie of the day at the par three 18th to finish two shots clear of his closest challengers, Essex pair Chris Cutchie (Colchester) and Jason Levermore (Little Channels Golf Centre).

Cains’ success, which earned him a cheque for £1,125, followed hard on the heels of a win in the two-day Summer Classic at Royal Cromer and Sheringham, achieved with 85 stableford points in the company of amateur Matthew Strudwick.

The win set Cains up nicely for the latest PGA East region Order of Merit tournament, the Ingrebourne Links Championship on the outskirts of London.

But he had to settle for a one over par round of 75 to finish in a tied for 13th alongside fellow Norfolk profession Chase Davis (Marriott Sprowston Manor).

Swaffham assistant Cains finished off his round well, picking up strokes at the 16th and 17th, while Davis birdied three of his last seven holes to edge up the leaderboard.

They finished six shots back from the winner Andrew Pestell (Chelmsford) who signed for a fine score of 69 on the testing par 74.

Costessey Park golfer Matthew Bacon finished tied for 17th after a 76.

The next Order of Merit event is the East Region Championship at Bishop’s Stortford on September 5-6.

On the amateur front Norfolk Seniors hosted Suffolk at Thetford Golf Club in an East Anglian League match.

On a blistering hot day the golf proved to very competitive with four of the five morning foursomes matches going to the last hole, and the visitors winning all five.

The afternoon singles saw a Norfolk fightback with wins for David Pattrick, Rob Webb, John Tavener, Mark Skipper, Adrian Myhill and Michael Horley. Alistair Pykett battled to a half giving Norfolk six-and-a-half points from the afternoon’s 10. Despite this Suffolk won the day 8½-6½ and head the league table.

Their next fixture is against Nottinghamshire at Sheringham on August 20.

