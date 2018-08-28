Search

Local knowledge pays off for Hollyman at Snetterton

PUBLISHED: 11:41 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:41 05 September 2018

Robert Hollyman (Porsche 9 ) on his way to victory in the Intermarque race at Snetterton Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography

Robert Hollyman (Porsche 9 ) on his way to victory in the Intermarque race at Snetterton Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography

Robert Hollyman used all his local knowledge to secure victory in the Aston Martin Intermarque race at Snetterton on Saturday after forcing the leading BMW M3 into a late race error.

The Porsche 964 of Robert Hollyman (9) chasing the early Intermarque race leading Richard and Sam Neary BMW M3 Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography.The Porsche 964 of Robert Hollyman (9) chasing the early Intermarque race leading Richard and Sam Neary BMW M3 Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography.

In front of friends and family from the Acle area, Hollyman started the race alongside the pole-sitting BMW of Richard and Sam Neary, but had to displace the BMW of fast-starting Gavin Dunn, who had pushed Hollyman back to third at the start.

By the end of lap three Hollyman was clear to chase after the leader and elected to take an early pit stop in the hope of closing the gap.

The lead BMW exchanged drivers on lap 12, and only just emerged with their lead intact, and under pressure from Hollyman made an error, allowing the Norfolk-born racer to power past and secure a home victory.

Gleb Stepanovs brought his Aston Martin Vulcan to Snetterton and along with co-driver Steve Tomkins the pair dominated the Aston Martin GT Challenge race with their seriously quick machine.

The Vulcan quickly established a lead and after taking a mid-race pitstop continued to the chequered flag unhindered.

Meanwhile, the Neary BMW was disputing second place with the Grahame Tilly Ginetta G55 with the latter in control until a longer pit stop saw the rival BMW steal sufficient advantage, which Tilly was unable to overcome.

Martyn Corfield triumphed in the Equipe Pre 63 race after passing early leader Will Linley mid-race to secure victory while Stephen Bond was promoted to second after Paul Kennelly was penalised for taking his pit stop outside of the regulation window.

MGB-mounted Tom Smith dominated the Equipe GTS race to take an easy win from the TVR Granturas of Will Penrose and Mark Ashworth, who had the minor places just as easily wrapped up.

Anthony Ditheridge, in his Cooper Monaco, held the upper hand in the Jack Firman Cup/Jaguar XK race from start to finish, chased enthusiastically by the Turner Sports of Steve Watton who was out-powered on the straights. Bentley driver Duncan Wiltshire easily outpaced the rest of the Pre-War Challenge field .

WATCH: Russ on THAT Millwall game and the pub issues a Nelson warning – The PinkUn Show #150

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Opinion: It’s Oliveira’s job to show Farke he can be reintegrated at City

David Freezer
Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich City since the final game of last season, a 5-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Ipswich points, cup and Colney progress, Russ out and break time

Michael Bailey
The latest PinkUn Norwich City Podcast takes a point off Ipswich and runs all the way back to Cardiff, to reminisce about Dennis Srbeny's star turn. All that and more from Michael, Paddy and David.

Opinion: Chris Goreham: All good things come to an end but thankfully it wasn’t on Sunday

Chris Goreham
Alex Tettey's keeps a close eye on Ipswich's Jordan Spence. Picture: Steve Waller

Rapid rise continuing for Canaries prospect Aarons after derby debut

David Freezer
Max Aarons made his league debut for Norwich City during Sunday's game at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

