Trucks ready to do battle at Snetterton

PUBLISHED: 11:41 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:41 05 September 2018

Truck racing returns to Snetterton Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography

The popular and highly entertaining British Truck Racing Championship descends upon Snetterton this weekend with those with title ambitions needing to ensure they perform.

The trucks of Oly Janes (22) and Richard Collett (95), the winner of race two at last year'’s meeting at Snetterton Picture: Ellen Tunstall PhotographyThe trucks of Oly Janes (22) and Richard Collett (95), the winner of race two at last year'’s meeting at Snetterton Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography

Currently it is reigning champion Ryan Smith who leads the way in the top class Division 1 ranks after putting a mid-season run of victories together, which has seen the MAN truck racer pull out a decent points lead.

Chasing after Smith is fellow MAN racer David Jenkins who is some 48 points in arrears, but did beat his rival in the final Donington Park race which he hopes to repeat this weekend.

Jamie Anderson, also a Donington winner, is third in the title fight but 16 points adrift of Jenkins and will need a near faultless performance this weekend if he is to offer any real title challenge.

There is also a 48-point gap between the top two in Division 2, with Luke Garrett in charge with his MAN while Brad Smith has a decent gap to third-placed John Powell. Bungay’s Jim Bennett adds a local flavour to the event.

Cranworth’s Adam Hatfield will be hoping to repeat his Donington Park GT4 category victory in the Dunlop Endurance Championship at his home circuit in the Ginetta G55 he shares with Darron Lewis.

The overall honours will probably be fought out between Jonny MacGregor’s Taranis, the Ferrari 488 of John Seale and the Porsche 911 shared by Michael Igoe and Adam Wilcox.

The Pick-Up Trucks always provide excellent racing at the Norfolk venue with five-time winner Lea Wood, leading the series but Scott Bourne has three wins from the last four races, ensuring a titanic battle to the finish.

The Mighty Minis are in stark contrast to the trucks, but they often produce some of the best racing seen at the Snetterton circuit with little to choose between Jo Polley, Connor O’Brien, Alex Comis and Greg Jenkins in the Super category.

In the MM Class Stuart Combes and Lee Poolman are squabbling over the category lead with both having tasted victory at the previous round at Brands Hatch.

Legends complete the busy schedule with John Mickel aiming to keep Steve Whitelegg in check with the opening race starting at 11.35am on Saturday and resuming on Sunday at 10.40am.

Live

