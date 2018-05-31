Search

Podium place slips away from Morrison during marathon leg of Ironman Kalmar

PUBLISHED: 10:56 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 21 August 2018

Kimberley Morrison finished fourth at Ironman Kalmar Picture: Mark Pearce

Kimberley Morrison finished fourth at Ironman Kalmar Picture: Mark Pearce

Mark Pearce

A tough marathon saw a podium place just slip from Kimberley Morrison’s grasp at Ironman Kalmar in Sweden.

The Norfolk professional was taking on her second full distance event of the year, having finished eighth at Ironman Texas in April, taking on the gruelling 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and 26-mile marathon run.

The 30-year-old, from Bale, near Fakenham, completed the swim in the Baltic Sea in 52.31 minutes to climb onto the bike in second place in the elite women’s field.

Morrison was four minutes clear in first place at one point but fellow British competitor Corrine Abraham eventually climbed off the bike 22 seconds ahead, with the Tri-Anglia member finishing the bike stint in four hours, 40 minutes and 51 seconds.

Morrison held on to second place until the halfway point of the marathon but eventually had to settle for fourth place, finishing in 3:31.16 hours for a total time of 9:07.49 hours, over six minutes behind the top three.

Live

